Mother, daughter die in Natore road accident

A woman and her daughter died and ten other people were injured after a bus plunged into a ditch beside the Natore-Pabna highway in Natore's Baraigram upazila on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Josna Begum (50) and her daughter Rozina Khatun (32), police said.

Khandaker Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bonpara Highway Police Station, said a Rajshahi-bound bus of 'Chanchal Paribahan' from Pabna fell into a ditch on in Godhra area around 10:00am after the driver lost control over the steering wheel while overtaking a truck. Josna and Rozina died on the spot and ten others were injured, said the OC. -Agencies

























