Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:38 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Back Page

Mother, daughter die in Natore road accident

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

A woman and her daughter died and ten other people were injured after a bus plunged into a ditch beside the Natore-Pabna highway in Natore's Baraigram upazila on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Josna Begum (50) and her daughter Rozina Khatun (32), police said.
Khandaker Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bonpara Highway Police Station, said a Rajshahi-bound bus of 'Chanchal Paribahan' from Pabna fell into a ditch on in Godhra area around 10:00am after the driver lost control over the steering wheel while overtaking a truck. Josna and Rozina died on the spot and ten others were injured, said the OC.   -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Filmmaker Tokon Thakur gets bail
Europe warns of bleak winter as second Covid-19 wave swells
Internet to remain slower for five days
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Trash DSA, Dr Zafrullah urges PM
Police help two sisters enter their father’s Gulshan house
Mother, daughter die in Natore road accident
Oxford vaccine produces immune response


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft