Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:38 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Back Page

Oxford vaccine produces immune response

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

LONDON, Oct 26: The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produces an immune response in both elderly and young people and adverse reactions were lower among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday.
A vaccine that works is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.15 million people, hammered the global economy and shuttered normal life across the world.
The Financial Times reported that the vaccine, being developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, triggers protective antibodies and T-cells in older age groups. It cited two people familiar with the finding.
Immunogenicity blood tests carried out on a subset of older participants echo data released in July which showed the vaccine generated "robust immune responses" in a group of healthy adults aged between 18 and 55, the newspaper reported.
"It is encouraging to see immunogenicity responses were similar between older and younger adults and that reactogenicity was lower in older adults, where the COVID-19 disease severity is higher," an AstraZeneca spokesman told Reuters.
"The results further build the body of evidence for the safety and immunogenicity of AZD1222," the spokesman said.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Filmmaker Tokon Thakur gets bail
Europe warns of bleak winter as second Covid-19 wave swells
Internet to remain slower for five days
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Trash DSA, Dr Zafrullah urges PM
Police help two sisters enter their father’s Gulshan house
Mother, daughter die in Natore road accident
Oxford vaccine produces immune response


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft