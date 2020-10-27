Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:38 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Back Page

Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols of goddess

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

An idol of Goddess Durga being immersed in the Buriganga near the Barabazar embankment in Dhaka on Bijoya Dashami on Monday. photo : Observer

An idol of Goddess Durga being immersed in the Buriganga near the Barabazar embankment in Dhaka on Bijoya Dashami on Monday. photo : Observer

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, ended on Monday with the immersion of the idols of Goddess Durga. Devotees bid adieu to Devi Durga by reciting mantras, making offerings to her and praying for her blessings.
Devi Durga's formal immersion started at Bina Smriti Ghat in the capital's Wiseghat at around 1:30 pm.
On 22 October, Durga Puja began at 30,223 permanent and temporary puja mandaps across the country.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, puja mandaps were closed after sunset to avoid large gatherings. Cultural events and the Dhunuchi contest were not held.
Shubhashis Biswas Sadhan, organizing secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad, told The Business Standard that this year Durga Puja was celebrated at 233 puja mandaps in the capital, compared to 237 last year.
Kishore Ranjan Mandal, general secretary of Mohanagar Sarbojonin Puja Udjapon Committee, said, "We did not expect such a huge number of visitors at the mandaps this year. We prayed to our Devi to make the world free from Covid-19 soon."
In light of the covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad termed the festival as only 'Durga Puja' this year to avoid traditional festival events.
Vijaya Dashami procession and Prasad distribution (a devotional offering made to a god, typically consisting of food that is later shared among devotees) were prohibited to maintain health guidelines.
Though the traditional festival events were not held across the country this year, the religious rituals of the puja were performed. A large number of devotees visited temples and mandaps. 
This year, Devi Durga travelled to the earth in a palanquin (palki) and chose an elephant for her departure. 
Devotees were preparing to welcome the goddess seven days prior to the Durgotsav by celebrating the Mahalaya. This marks the start of the 'Devipaksha' and the traditional six-day countdown to Mahasaptami.
Goddess Durga visits her father's abode on Earth every year during the Bengali month of Ashwin. This year, however, Ashwin is considered as an evil month as per the Bengali calendar (panjika). Hence though Mahalaya started on 17 September, this year's puja began on 22 October, during the month of Kartik.Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Filmmaker Tokon Thakur gets bail
Europe warns of bleak winter as second Covid-19 wave swells
Internet to remain slower for five days
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Trash DSA, Dr Zafrullah urges PM
Police help two sisters enter their father’s Gulshan house
Mother, daughter die in Natore road accident
Oxford vaccine produces immune response


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft