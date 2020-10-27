Padma erosion threatens Daulatdia Ferry Terminal





Around 200 feet stretch near the Ghat 3 has been gobbled up by the Padma River.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has continued dumping geo bags to prevent further erosion. The geo-bags are being placed from the launch ghat to its ferry ghat no-6. Even then, erosion has also taken place at several points, particularly a big portion of the area that lies between ghat no-2 and 3 have gone into the river.

If the erosion continues, the operation of the ghat no-3 will have to be suspended. However, the operation of other ghats have remained largely normal despite visible erosion there.

Assistant Manager of Daulatdia BIWTA Office Mahbub Ali Sardar said the ferry ghat did also face erosion around the same time last year after the water level started declining fast, when the ghat no-2 went into the river bed. This year, erosion has hit various points of the ghat, particularly areas adjacent to ghat-2 and 3. If the erosion continues, the operation of ghat no-3 might be stopped, he said. Executive Engineer at BIWTA Aricha Office Nizam Uddin Pathan said a team of BIWTA and the Water Development Board visited the Daulatdia Ferry Ghat on Wednesday last as part of the move to plan to modernise the ferry ghat. If the modernisation works can be started soon, the risk of erosion will go down, said the officials. -UNB

























Rapid decline in the water level, strong current and torrential rainfall in the last few days have put the Daulatdia Ferry Terminal area at high risk of erosion which could potentially force partial shutdown of the key terminal.Around 200 feet stretch near the Ghat 3 has been gobbled up by the Padma River.Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has continued dumping geo bags to prevent further erosion. The geo-bags are being placed from the launch ghat to its ferry ghat no-6. Even then, erosion has also taken place at several points, particularly a big portion of the area that lies between ghat no-2 and 3 have gone into the river.If the erosion continues, the operation of the ghat no-3 will have to be suspended. However, the operation of other ghats have remained largely normal despite visible erosion there.Assistant Manager of Daulatdia BIWTA Office Mahbub Ali Sardar said the ferry ghat did also face erosion around the same time last year after the water level started declining fast, when the ghat no-2 went into the river bed. This year, erosion has hit various points of the ghat, particularly areas adjacent to ghat-2 and 3. If the erosion continues, the operation of ghat no-3 might be stopped, he said. Executive Engineer at BIWTA Aricha Office Nizam Uddin Pathan said a team of BIWTA and the Water Development Board visited the Daulatdia Ferry Ghat on Wednesday last as part of the move to plan to modernise the ferry ghat. If the modernisation works can be started soon, the risk of erosion will go down, said the officials. -UNB