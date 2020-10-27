Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020
Syndicate behind the price hike

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Dear Sir

Despite sufficient production, stockpiles and import of daily essentials, prices of many items, including rice, onions and potatoes have increased manifold recently because of a syndication of some traders, warehouse keepers and mill owners. There is no credible reason behind the skyrocketing prices of daily essentials.

Whenever prices surge we hear complaints about business syndicates manipulating the market and getting away with unreasonable profits. Business syndications are possible if trade is controlled by a few large business conglomerates, which generally have connections with the ruling high-ups.

The main reason behind escalation of the prices is syndication of some dishonest mill owners, warehouse keepers and importers. Besides, they are also hoarding some essentials to create an artificial crisis to hike the prices of those goods. They are trying to spread the rumour of 'import ban' from some countries due to COVID-19 crisis there and showing it as an excuse as part of their ill-motive to increase the price of essentials without any genuine ground.





Various measures such as vigilance on the dishonest traders, punishing through mobile court have been taken from the authority concerned but they are really uncontrolled and unbridled. Government should follow zero tolerance to take tough action against them and relieve the consumers.

Zillur Rahman
Ganderia, Dhaka



