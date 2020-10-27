

Muhammed Rubayet



Again Reuters reported that e-cigarette is found in every corner of the country including e-commerce sites. It shows that the mass availability of the e-cigarette in Bangladesh, most of them unknowingly or with limited knowledge putting their lives at higher risk during the pandemic.



In the Journal of Oncological Science, it has been written that the amount of nicotine present in electronic cigarette is from 0 to 26 mg. On the other hand, an article published in the journal named National Center for Health Research said, "E-cigarettes come in a variety of forms and include vape mods, Juuls, and vape pens. Some contain high levels of nicotine, while others contain marijuana or just contain flavoring". This shows that some e-cigarettes have high levels of nicotine which is extremely harmful for the human body. The assumption that electronic cigarette does not contain nicotine is obsolete. It has nicotine and, in some cases, it has high levels of nicotine which makes it no different from usual cigarettes.



Health hazards of e-cigarette



Another media report says that 30 countries like Sri Lanka, India and Thailand have banned electronic cigarette considering the health harms of it. Again, "New York's health department said laboratory test results showed very high levels of vitamin E oil in cannabis cartridges used by all 34 people in the state who had fallen ill after using e-cigarettes". As a matter of fact, we know that Vitamin E is a regular available nutritional supplement taken orally or applied to the skin, but is harmful when inhaled. Now, this is another grave reason of urging the concerned authorities for banning electronic cigarette in Bangladesh. There is immediate urgency of enacting a law regarding banning of electronic cigarette in Bangladesh.



As per Bangladesh Tobacco Control Law 2005 there has been no specific mention of electronic cigarette as the law was formulated in 2005 when there was no hype of it in the market. Now, it is a problem as the tobacco control law has to be amended to make necessary change in the law to ban e-cigarette in Bangladesh with timely coordination with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs officials. It is a very prolong process which needs to be acted upon immediately for the sake of health safety of one of the largest populations in the world. As per published report of a Bangla daily, India having the second largest country for adult smokers considering e-cigarette "epidemic for young people" can ban it considering the deteriorating situation of the young people in their country. I think Bangladesh should follow them. Is the problem mostly with the law then? Then high-profile law makers can form and enact a law considering the mass safety of the general people especially during the time of the pandemic. This would not only ensure good public health but also enhance the image of the government in home and abroad.



Muhammed Rubayet is working as Media Manager,Tobacco Control Project of Health Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission

















