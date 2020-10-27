

ZUBAIR KHALED HUQ



Coronavirus is far from over; some countries are dealing with the atrocities of it. Those currently controlling the virus fear the second wave is knocking at the door. Some have already experienced the second wave. To confuse further, already existing pattern may show up and down spikes. Second wave can be different from what we are seeing today. What is the second wave? The second wave of a virus usually refers to a revival of a preceding viral infection that seems to have decreased for a certain period. Again goes on to rise, resulting in a second wave of infections.



The number of infection goes up and then comes back again. Each cycle is one wave of coronavirus. As the first wave is receding, it offers us a moment to reflect on the lessons and the current situation. Doctors and scientists are learning more about the disease every passing day. The global experience shows that it is almost inevitable that another wave of infections will take place. Our second wave may come on the heels of the festive season.



Since social get-together is a norm we follow for various socio-cultural needs during the winter season. Restrictions have to be imposed by the concerned authorities to curtail the spread. Self-awareness at community level if not maintained by advice alone, law has to be implemented strongly, if needed changed. Wearing mask is the first step, has to be mandatory for anyone going out with imposing fine.



Second wave of infection might be round the corner



The government must not let its guard down; citizens will have a critical role in shaping the trajectory of the disease. They will need to display a keen sense of individual responsibility throughout the festive season. How they maintain the rules, regulations, and social distancing may be the difference between life and death in the coming weeks. It is time to take your guard, individually, socially.



Areas that have the highest number of positive cases have to be scrutinized, monitored. So, re-infection cases also can be detected. We are economically not in a position to go back to lock down, we must not allow the virus to do further damage. One can again expect the second wave to be weaker, but there are ifs and buts. We should be alert and aware of the situation. If there is a decline in number of new cases, the current situation of beds and ICU is satisfactory.



Though very recently the cases are rising slightly. We are ready, if needed the facility can be scaled. Most of us are getting complacent; people are reluctant to wear masks. Unlike before, one can collect this personal protective equipment at a cheaper rate. Since a clinically asymptomatic people can harbour the virus, anyone unsuspected of having the virus can easily transmit the virus unknowingly. That is the main reason for all to wear mask, wash hands. Special attention should be given to people with an extreme age group, anyone with lower immunity. If you care for your family members, seniors, you should protect yourself first.



It is very unfortunate, bizarre, social distancing is not being maintained. We are feeling as if the war has ended, we have won the battle. The truth is it is far from over yet. When we choose any activity, can maintain six feet distance. If people around us are wearing masks and if the activity is being held in an open space, gym, cafe, public transport, restaurant, a public gathering are high-risk activities, which must be avoided as much as possible.



You should look for activities that you can do easily without risking yourself. The idea is to stay indoors as much as possible. We should urge the government to implement corona hygiene guidelines strictly like the Western countries. However, nothing like this is happening in Bangladesh. As there's no punishment for disobeying health safety guidelines, people are becoming reluctant to follow it.



Two things we must look for, first we should keep our infrastructure ready for impact. The second is to ensure the spread is restricted by creating public awareness on preventive steps. We should put our focus on cumulative active cases than positive cases. There is no reason to panic. We need to take care of our front line workers and improve our public health facilities. If measures are relaxed significantly, the second wave could come earlier, so coming winter is critical. The challenges are to slow down the peak so that it does not overburden the healthcare system.



No government in any country shall be able to save anyone if we are not concerned as a person, family, and society. We must cooperate and do not become complacent, thinking the rate of new case detection, the death rate will fall by itself. The virus has not yet shown any sign of becoming weaker or becoming less potent. It is us who can keep the virus at bay if we maintain the rules and regulations given to us by scientists, health workers. All efforts to keep the second wave at bay have to be collaborative. It is a collective task, not an individual.



No matter how much the outer world might seem alluring, you need to evaluate the risk of infection before stepping out of your house. Wear mask if you go out, if not stay back home. Above all we have to keep in mind; prevention is better than cure. Coronavirus is still here, we do not have a vaccine for it yet. That strongly recommend, mask-wearing and social distancing will remain indispensable. We will need to keep using the same proven tools that scientists, doctors are using for long. New case detection, identifying cluster, contact tracing, social distancing, isolation and quarantine.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist



































