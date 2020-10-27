Spectre of neo-Nazism



Ashiq Iqbal Jishad



Because over the past few months, Proud Boys have sparked controversies because of their violent activities and spread hatred, xenophobia, racism, anti-Semitism in the USA by carrying Nazi flag and showing Nazi Salute. But recently they have given birth to criticism of continuing aggression through arms and killing the protesters of 'Black Lives Matter'. And Trump has been seen to support such attacks by Proud Boys.



At first, Trump pretended not to know the 'Proud Boys', but later he started defending that neo-Nazi group. By mentioning them as the 'patriots', Trump said, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by". Though it's not clear what Trump meant by that, Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of Proud Boys said, "Our president actually endorsed our work with this statement. So we should just keep doing what we're doing". So Trump's that statement has triggered a new debate in the USA. Because, Trump may be the first US president who's leaning towards Neo-Nazis to gain support. He has equal support for other Neo-Nazi groups like Ku Klax Klan and QAnon. He considers them as his main contributors.



His loyalty to the Neo-Nazis indicates that he's obsessed with the 'spectre' of Hitler and Mussolini. Because they, like Trump, endorsed the fascist and Nazi militia wing to implement Nazism and fascism in Germany and Italy. That's why Hitler formed the 'Brown Shirt Army' and Mussolini formed the 'Blackshirts' militia wing. Their main aim was to spread racial violence through Nazism and fascism. Nowadays Proud Boys seems to be following in the footsteps of the 'Blackshirts' and 'Brown Shirt Army'.



But the wave of Neo-Nazism is not only a major threat in USA but also a serious concern for European countries. France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Austria are also facing the same reality. Like the Nazi, Neo-Nazi groups in these countries also carry the Swastika flag, show Nazi salute and chant 'Heil Hitler'. Scholars say that Neo-Nazi movements may borrow elements from Nazi doctrine, including ultra-nationalism, xenophobia, homophobia, racism, anti-Semitism etc.



Although the rise of Neo-Nazism is being seen as a problem recently, its foundation was laid shortly after WWII. The most important thing is that like Nazism, Neo-Nazism also appeared in Germany, particularly in West Germany. Fritz Rossler and Otto Ernest Remer are considered to be the proponents of Neo-Nazism. Later, ideology of Neo-Nazism was spread to other European countries as well. The 1960s and 1970s saw a small influx of Neo-Nazism, but it took on a larger scale when the Soviet Union collapsed.



But the recent resurgence of Neo-Nazis has created an antagonistic condition on both sides of the Atlantic. Given the current situation, it seems that Hitler's 'spectre' has once again overwhelmed the West. Populist, far-right and nationalist leaders seem to have become defenders of Neo-Nazis. Far-right politicians in Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Hungary, Poland, UK, USA hold xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and ultra-nationalist sentiments. These attitudes are creating racial and religious divisions and inciting Neo-Nazism. Due to which, persecution of Muslims, Jews and Blacks has increased in Europe and America in recent years.



Noticeable fact is that 2015 was the best year for the Neo-Nazis, far-right and populist leaders. Because in 2015, three significant events took place that strengthened their political base. The first one is attack on Charlie Hebdo's headquarters in Paris. After that incident, 'Pegida' movement in Germany was at the centre of the discussion. During that time, Neo-Nazis made anti-Muslim sentiments publicly and were seen carrying the Nazi flag in their hands.



Spectre of neo-Nazism



Here a question may arise: why far-right politicians welcome Neo-Nazis and what's their purpose. Several political scientists and international relations experts have cited ideological similarities as the main reason. Like Neo-Nazis, far-rights also embrace ultra-nationalism, conservatism, pro-Euro-scepticism, anti-Islam, anti-Semitism and anti-migration ideologies.



However, Neo-Nazis attacks have been on the rise in Germany and the Nordic region for the past several years. German city Dresden has become the centre of Neo-Nazis and almost all the time, they vocalize anti-Islamic and racist slogans. According to the German government, more than 8000 crimes were committed by Neo-Nazis in the past year, mainly targeting Muslims, Jews and immigrants. Even Walter Lubcke, a pro-liberal politician was assassinated by a neo-Nazi extremist last year and DW reported this incident as an 'alarm bell' for Germany. Besides, Muslims, Jews and Africans Germany government express their concern about the threat of Neo-Nazis.



Turks in Germany blame that the security forces cannot deal with neo-Nazi extremism. Even German extremists have infiltrated the police departments and have made effective use of the internet to encourage self-radicalization. This is how the spectre of Neo-Nazism haunts Germany. Besides, attacks on Muslims are on the rise in Norway and Sweden, as in Germany. In recent times, Neo-Nazis have been seen burning the Qur'an publicly. Besides, xenophobia and Islamophobia are high in the Netherlands, France, Austria, Poland, etc countries. On the other hand, xenophobia, racism, nationalism are deploying in the USA as well as Europe, led by Neo-Nazis like Proud Boys, QAnon.



So Neo-Nazism is becoming a threat to the security of the both side of Atlantic Ocean. Unfortunately the fact is that with the influence of the far-right and populist politicians in the Trans-Atlantic area, Neo-Nazis are increasingly allowed to spread racial violence. If the situation continues like this, there is a strong possibility of a political crisis in the future. Then maybe it will be difficult to stop the Neo-Nazis.

The writer is student, Department International Relations,

University of Dhaka





























On September 30, 2020, the first US Presidential Debate took place between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. In that debate, Trump made extremely violent and hateful remarks by denouncing his opponents and tagging them as the ''extreme leftists terrorists'' and the ''enemies of America''. But the debate took a new turn when Trump was asked to criticize white-supremacist and Neo-Nazi militia groups like Proud Boys.Because over the past few months, Proud Boys have sparked controversies because of their violent activities and spread hatred, xenophobia, racism, anti-Semitism in the USA by carrying Nazi flag and showing Nazi Salute. But recently they have given birth to criticism of continuing aggression through arms and killing the protesters of 'Black Lives Matter'. And Trump has been seen to support such attacks by Proud Boys.At first, Trump pretended not to know the 'Proud Boys', but later he started defending that neo-Nazi group. By mentioning them as the 'patriots', Trump said, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by". Though it's not clear what Trump meant by that, Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of Proud Boys said, "Our president actually endorsed our work with this statement. So we should just keep doing what we're doing". So Trump's that statement has triggered a new debate in the USA. Because, Trump may be the first US president who's leaning towards Neo-Nazis to gain support. He has equal support for other Neo-Nazi groups like Ku Klax Klan and QAnon. He considers them as his main contributors.His loyalty to the Neo-Nazis indicates that he's obsessed with the 'spectre' of Hitler and Mussolini. Because they, like Trump, endorsed the fascist and Nazi militia wing to implement Nazism and fascism in Germany and Italy. That's why Hitler formed the 'Brown Shirt Army' and Mussolini formed the 'Blackshirts' militia wing. Their main aim was to spread racial violence through Nazism and fascism. Nowadays Proud Boys seems to be following in the footsteps of the 'Blackshirts' and 'Brown Shirt Army'.But the wave of Neo-Nazism is not only a major threat in USA but also a serious concern for European countries. France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Austria are also facing the same reality. Like the Nazi, Neo-Nazi groups in these countries also carry the Swastika flag, show Nazi salute and chant 'Heil Hitler'. Scholars say that Neo-Nazi movements may borrow elements from Nazi doctrine, including ultra-nationalism, xenophobia, homophobia, racism, anti-Semitism etc.Although the rise of Neo-Nazism is being seen as a problem recently, its foundation was laid shortly after WWII. The most important thing is that like Nazism, Neo-Nazism also appeared in Germany, particularly in West Germany. Fritz Rossler and Otto Ernest Remer are considered to be the proponents of Neo-Nazism. Later, ideology of Neo-Nazism was spread to other European countries as well. The 1960s and 1970s saw a small influx of Neo-Nazism, but it took on a larger scale when the Soviet Union collapsed.But the recent resurgence of Neo-Nazis has created an antagonistic condition on both sides of the Atlantic. Given the current situation, it seems that Hitler's 'spectre' has once again overwhelmed the West. Populist, far-right and nationalist leaders seem to have become defenders of Neo-Nazis. Far-right politicians in Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Hungary, Poland, UK, USA hold xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and ultra-nationalist sentiments. These attitudes are creating racial and religious divisions and inciting Neo-Nazism. Due to which, persecution of Muslims, Jews and Blacks has increased in Europe and America in recent years.Noticeable fact is that 2015 was the best year for the Neo-Nazis, far-right and populist leaders. Because in 2015, three significant events took place that strengthened their political base. The first one is attack on Charlie Hebdo's headquarters in Paris. After that incident, 'Pegida' movement in Germany was at the centre of the discussion. During that time, Neo-Nazis made anti-Muslim sentiments publicly and were seen carrying the Nazi flag in their hands.In the same year, millions of Arabs migrated to Europe due to ISIS terrorists activities in the Middle-East, neo-Nazi and far-right extremists began anti-refugee hatred in Europe. And the third incident was the horrific militant attacks in Paris in November 2015 that gave the far-rights and Neo-Nazis success to spread racial segregation. This is how populist and far-right politicians like Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Alexander Gauland, Marine Le Pen, Geert Wilders emerged in Europe and America.Here a question may arise: why far-right politicians welcome Neo-Nazis and what's their purpose. Several political scientists and international relations experts have cited ideological similarities as the main reason. Like Neo-Nazis, far-rights also embrace ultra-nationalism, conservatism, pro-Euro-scepticism, anti-Islam, anti-Semitism and anti-migration ideologies.However, Neo-Nazis attacks have been on the rise in Germany and the Nordic region for the past several years. German city Dresden has become the centre of Neo-Nazis and almost all the time, they vocalize anti-Islamic and racist slogans. According to the German government, more than 8000 crimes were committed by Neo-Nazis in the past year, mainly targeting Muslims, Jews and immigrants. Even Walter Lubcke, a pro-liberal politician was assassinated by a neo-Nazi extremist last year and DW reported this incident as an 'alarm bell' for Germany. Besides, Muslims, Jews and Africans Germany government express their concern about the threat of Neo-Nazis.Turks in Germany blame that the security forces cannot deal with neo-Nazi extremism. Even German extremists have infiltrated the police departments and have made effective use of the internet to encourage self-radicalization. This is how the spectre of Neo-Nazism haunts Germany. Besides, attacks on Muslims are on the rise in Norway and Sweden, as in Germany. In recent times, Neo-Nazis have been seen burning the Qur'an publicly. Besides, xenophobia and Islamophobia are high in the Netherlands, France, Austria, Poland, etc countries. On the other hand, xenophobia, racism, nationalism are deploying in the USA as well as Europe, led by Neo-Nazis like Proud Boys, QAnon.So Neo-Nazism is becoming a threat to the security of the both side of Atlantic Ocean. Unfortunately the fact is that with the influence of the far-right and populist politicians in the Trans-Atlantic area, Neo-Nazis are increasingly allowed to spread racial violence. If the situation continues like this, there is a strong possibility of a political crisis in the future. Then maybe it will be difficult to stop the Neo-Nazis.The writer is student, Department International Relations,University of Dhaka