Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:37 PM
Home Countryside

Vegetable trader helpless with 6 maunds of coins

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, Oct 26: Vegetable trader Khairul Islam Khabir of Mohammadpur Upazila in the district has been helpless with his six-maund coin worth about Tk 60,000.
To help beggars through exchanging their hard-earned coins of different denominations for vegetables, he has now fallen in disarray. He cannot pass these. The coins have been kept in eight buckets.
Khabir, son of late Jahur Fakir of Jangalia Village, sells vegetables at Sadar Bazaar of Mohammadpur Upazila.
A recent visit to his house found his huge stock of coins in bags and buckets. He, his wife and their sons showed the coins.
Khabir has been selling vegetables for the last 25 years. But the coins have been saved in the last 10 years. Other traders in the bazaar do not want to exchange the coins with paper notes. He sells vegetables taking coins on humanitarian ground.
Explaining the reason, he said, "I  sell vegetables to beggars who give their begged coins. I never deprived them of getting vegetables in exchange of coins. They became delighted."




Khabir is running a four-member family including two children and wife. It is a needy family. It runs on vegetable trading.
None is receiving his coins. Even banks are not giving change. He wants remedy from this situation.
To exchange his coins, he drew attention of banks and administrative authorities.


