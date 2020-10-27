Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:37 PM
Home Countryside

2 crushed under train in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a girl were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Tangail, in four days.
SIRAJGANJ: A trader was crushed under a train in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain, 35, the owner of Bangla Bazar Shakhawat Hosseari Shop in Pabna.
Ullapara Assistant Railway Station Master Rafiqul Islam said a Dhaka-bound train of 'Ekta Express' crushed Zakir at around 5am, while he tried to get down from the moving train, leaving him dead on the spot.
TANGAIL: A girl was crushed under a train in Basail Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
The girl was crushed under the train, Drutojan Express, coming from Dinajpur in Sonalia Rail Station area at around 6:30 pm, said the on-duty gatekeeper of Sonalia Rail Crossing Ershadul Haque.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning.


