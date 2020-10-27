Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:37 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Countryside

Three nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Three persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Naogaon and Moulvibazar, in two days.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police detained a youth along with 36 bottles of phensedyl in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
Detained Saddam, 32, is a resident of Chawk Bishnupur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Zannatul Ferdous conducted a drive at Colony Bazar in the evening and detained him along with the contraband syrup.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Porsha Police Station in this connection.
MOULVIBAZAR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two persons with 150 yaba tablets from Rajnagar Upzila in the district on Saturday evening.
The arrested persons are Nil Kanti Das, 32, of Jamura Village, and Ranjit Das, 36, of Dulizura Village in the upazila.
Police sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in the evening and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets from an under construction building in Telijuri area.
Officer-in-Charge of Moulvibazar DB Police Binoy Buson Roy confirmed the matter adding that the arrested were produced before the court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vegetable trader helpless with 6 maunds of coins
2 crushed under train in two districts
Three nabbed with drugs in two districts
Two electrocuted in two dists
Hilsa protection campaign held in Gaibandha
3 ‘kill selves’ in three dists
Plant facing construction delay in Feni
AL leader, wife sent to jail over embezzlement of family property


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft