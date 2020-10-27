Three nabbed with drugs in two districts





PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police detained a youth along with 36 bottles of phensedyl in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Detained Saddam, 32, is a resident of Chawk Bishnupur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Zannatul Ferdous conducted a drive at Colony Bazar in the evening and detained him along with the contraband syrup.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Porsha Police Station in this connection.

MOULVIBAZAR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two persons with 150 yaba tablets from Rajnagar Upzila in the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested persons are Nil Kanti Das, 32, of Jamura Village, and Ranjit Das, 36, of Dulizura Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in the evening and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets from an under construction building in Telijuri area.

Officer-in-Charge of Moulvibazar DB Police Binoy Buson Roy confirmed the matter adding that the arrested were produced before the court.

















Three persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Naogaon and Moulvibazar, in two days.PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police detained a youth along with 36 bottles of phensedyl in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.Detained Saddam, 32, is a resident of Chawk Bishnupur Village in the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Zannatul Ferdous conducted a drive at Colony Bazar in the evening and detained him along with the contraband syrup.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Porsha Police Station in this connection.MOULVIBAZAR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two persons with 150 yaba tablets from Rajnagar Upzila in the district on Saturday evening.The arrested persons are Nil Kanti Das, 32, of Jamura Village, and Ranjit Das, 36, of Dulizura Village in the upazila.Police sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in the evening and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets from an under construction building in Telijuri area.Officer-in-Charge of Moulvibazar DB Police Binoy Buson Roy confirmed the matter adding that the arrested were produced before the court.