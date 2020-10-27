Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020
Two electrocuted in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Two persons including an elderly man were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Manikganj and Natore, in two days.
MANIKGANJ: A construction worker was electrocuted in Singair Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Hafizur Rahman Rabi, 42, was a resident of Sheikhapara Village in Ullapara Upazila of Sirajganj.
Local sources said Hafizur came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was working in a construction site at Singair Bazar, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Singair Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Sub-Inspector of Singair Police Station Mahfuj Rana confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An elderly man was electrocuted in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
Deceased Askan Ali Pramanik, 70, was the son of late Dara Pramanik, a resident of Chatiangachha Village under Majhgaon Union in the     upazila.
Majhgaon Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Alim said Askan Ali came in contact with live electricity at home in the evening while he tried to switch on a light, in which he was critically injured.
Later, the family members rushed him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Askan Ali dead, the UP chairman added.


« PreviousNext »

