Hilsa protection campaign held in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 26: Joint secretary of Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock SM Ferdous Alam on Sunday underscored the need for increasing the production of hilsa fish through implementing Hilsa Protection Campaign-2020."The production of hilsa in the country in 2018-19 was five lakh 15 thousand tonnes which has been increased to five lakh 33 thousand tonnes in 2019-20", he also said.Joint Secretary SM FerdousAlam made the observations while addressing a mass-awareness meeting to protect the mother hilsa for ensuring safe breeding, at the auditorium of Malibari Union Parishad complex under Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday as chief guest.Sadar Upazila Fisheries Office arranged the function as a part of holding various programmes to protect the mother hilsa through creating awareness among the people, particularly the fishermen who catches fish in the river for their livelihood.Director of Fisheries Development Project in Rangpur Division Ataur Rahman Khan and District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Abdud Dayan Dulu were present at the event as special guests while Union Parishad Chairman Ali Azam Shah Runu presided over the function.