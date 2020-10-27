3 ‘kill selves’ in three dists





KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Rubina Akter Nishu, 15, was a ninth grader of a local school. She was the daughter of Harunur Rashid, a resident of Char Lawrence area in the upazila.

Local sources said Rubina's maternal grandfather died on Sunday morning. Being informed, her parents went there.

Later, neighbours spotted the hanging body from the ceiling fan in her room.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Nurul Absar.

She might have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in her room out of huff with her family, said OC Nurul.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A fourth grader girl reportedly committed suicide in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Jahanara Khatun was the daughter of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Bhangajhangal Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Atrai PS OC Moslem Uddin said the minor girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in her room out of huff with her mother. Being informed, police recovered the body and then, allowed the family to bury the body without an autopsy, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: A young man reportedly committed suicide in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday morning, a day after he got married.

Deceased Sultan Mahmud Badshah, 25, was the son of Nizam Uddin, a resident of Barogaon Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sultan got married with Pushpa Akter, daughter of Mohammad Hanif of Chhatarpaiya Union in the upazila, on Saturday.

On the next morning, Sultan's elder sister Liza took breakfast for the bride-groom to their room. But, she did not find him in the room. Later, she saw an adjacent room locked from inside. The door of the room was not opened despite several calling.

On suspicion, family members broke off the door open and found Sultan hanging from the ceiling fan.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sonaimuri PS OC Gias Uddin.

The reason behind the death is still sketchy and police are investigating the matter, the OC added.























Three persons including two schoolgirls allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Naogaon and Noakhali, on Sunday.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.Deceased Rubina Akter Nishu, 15, was a ninth grader of a local school. She was the daughter of Harunur Rashid, a resident of Char Lawrence area in the upazila.Local sources said Rubina's maternal grandfather died on Sunday morning. Being informed, her parents went there.Later, neighbours spotted the hanging body from the ceiling fan in her room.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Nurul Absar.She might have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in her room out of huff with her family, said OC Nurul.An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.ATRAI, NAOGAON: A fourth grader girl reportedly committed suicide in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday.Deceased Jahanara Khatun was the daughter of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Bhangajhangal Village in the upazila.Quoting locals, Atrai PS OC Moslem Uddin said the minor girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in her room out of huff with her mother. Being informed, police recovered the body and then, allowed the family to bury the body without an autopsy, the OC added.NOAKHALI: A young man reportedly committed suicide in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday morning, a day after he got married.Deceased Sultan Mahmud Badshah, 25, was the son of Nizam Uddin, a resident of Barogaon Union in the upazila.Local sources said Sultan got married with Pushpa Akter, daughter of Mohammad Hanif of Chhatarpaiya Union in the upazila, on Saturday.On the next morning, Sultan's elder sister Liza took breakfast for the bride-groom to their room. But, she did not find him in the room. Later, she saw an adjacent room locked from inside. The door of the room was not opened despite several calling.On suspicion, family members broke off the door open and found Sultan hanging from the ceiling fan.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sonaimuri PS OC Gias Uddin.The reason behind the death is still sketchy and police are investigating the matter, the OC added.