

Plant facing construction delay in Feni

Locals demanded its quick implementation. According to authorities concerned, project plant will be finished by the next month.

To keep Feni Municipality clean and to address climate change issues, this innovative fertiliser plant was initiated. Funded by Climate Change Trust, it is being implemented under the supervision of Department of Environment (DoE). The project is located in Bitpika area at Sultanpur of the municipality.

The implementation time was extended. Despite that, it was not finished in the last two years.

The slow pace in the work has resulted in dumping of garbage here and there in the municipality. Pedestrians are suffering from foul smells. The second extended time ended in February last.

On August 1, 2018, M/s Manzurul Haque Manzu got the work order at Tk 1,56,84,87. On October 7, the foundation of the plant was laid at Sultanpur of Ward No. 6 in the municipality. Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) belonging to DoE and Feni Municipality asked the contracting firm to raise the plant on 70-decimal land and complete it by May 1, 2019.

But as 40 per cent of the work remained unfinished, the firm applied for time extension. The time was extended for the second time till February 2, 2020.

Gate, boundary location and design were changed for several times. Time was killed in getting approval for these changes by the project office.

In the plant, perishable and imperishable items will be separated from garbage. Later these will be used in the plant. The daily capacity of the plant is seven metric tons.

For the primary operation, an NGO under DoE will operate it for two years. The NGO will create the demand of the fertiliser by directly selling it to farmers.

Officer of the contractor firm Masud Khandakar said the work suffered delay due to labourer crisis amid corona. Now they are finishing the work speedily.

Feni Municipality Mayor Hajji Alauddin said, about 100 people will get job at the plant. Its work was scheduled to be completed much before. But due to labourer crisis amid corona, the finishing work was delayed.

"We are expecting to complete it by the next month," he maintained.



























