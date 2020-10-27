Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020
Home Countryside

AL leader, wife sent to jail over embezzlement of family property

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Oct 26: A local leader of Nandigram Upazila in the district and his wife on Sunday were sent to jail following a case filed over embezzling Tk 100 crore.
Bogura Chief Judicial Magistrate's court sent Anwar Hossain Rana, acting general secretary of Nandigram Upazila Unit Awami League, and his wife Akila Sharifa Sultana Khanam to jail at around 11:30 am.
Anwar's mother-in-law Delwara Begum filed a complaint on October 1 against five, including the couple, three managers of Sarif Uddin Super Market Ltd Nazrul Islam, Hafizar Rahman and Towhidul Islam.
Later on October 5, the case was recorded with Sadar Police Station.
Judicial Peshkar Anwar Hossain said Rana and his wife appeared in the court on Sunday and applied for bail.




Bogura Chief Judicial Magistrate Judge Muhammad Rabiul Awal denied bail and ordered them to be sent to jail.
According to the case statement, Rana with the help of other accused created various documents and embezzled a total of Tk 100 crore from July 1, 2015.


