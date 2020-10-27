Video
Home Countryside

Tk 2cr to be distributed to the ultra poor in Satkhira

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Oct 26: Deputy Commissioner of the district SM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday as chief guest inaugurated a programme on disbursing fund among cyclone-hit extremely poor people to connect them with mainstream development activities and economic growth in the affected south-western region.
Unnayan, a non-government organization, has arranged the fund as emergency assistance programme amounting to Tk 1.53 crore from the government's Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) for distribution.
The fund will gradually be distributed among 5,100 affected people, and every one will get an amount of Tk 3,000.
The deputy commissioner while inaugurating the distribution programme said the rich people should come forward to help these poor people upgrade their livelihood.
He expressed his gratitude to Unnayan for partnering with the PKSF for emergency covid-19 responses in line with Government of Bangladesh in order to help the distressed and homeless ultra-poor people who are struggling with food crisis during this pandemic and also victims of cyclone Amphan.
Mir Alif Reza, upazilla nirbahi officer (UNO), Assasuni, and M Monayem Hossain, chairman of Shovnali Union, joined the programme as special guests. Besides, S.M. Mostafizur Rahman, executive director of Unnayan as well as chairperson of the programme, and officers of different departments in Asasuni Upazila, and community leaders also attended the programme.
Unnayan has been working for socio-economic development and advancement of socially disadvantaged poor and powerless people since 1983. Unnayan executive director said Satkhira is one of the climate vulnerable area in the country where most of the people living in extreme poverty.











