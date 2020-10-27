Five killed in road mishaps in four districts





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman and her daughter were killed and at least 10 others injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Husna Begum, 50, wife of Abdul Mannan of Naraikhali Village in Chatmohar Upazila, and her daughter Rozina Khatun, 32, wife of Shamim Hossain of Muladuli Village in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam said a Rajshahi-bound bus overturned and fell into a road side ditch in Godhra area on the Natore-Pabna Highway in the morning while overtaking a truck; Husna Begum died on the spot, and 11 other passengers of the bus were injured.

Later, Rozina died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals.

However, police brought the bus to the PS, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A teacher was killed and another injured in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul Islam, 40, a teacher at Kaurail Isahaque Tafer Ali Technical School and College and a resident of Kundail Village under Saguna Union in the upazila.

General Secretary of Tarash Upazila Unit Juba League Farhad Ali Bidyut said a truck hit a motorcycle from back in Mahishluti area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway at around 7pm, leaving its riders Kamrul dead on the spot and Jinnah Ali injured.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Md Nurunnabi confirmed the incident, adding that police recovered the body.

PANCHAGARH: A woman was killed and her husband and two sons were critically injured in a road accident in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The woman met the accident when she along with her family was going to see the idols of Durga Puja in Debiganj Municipal Town.

Deceased Subarna Rani, 32, was the wife of Birendranath Rai, 40, a resident of Malchandi Tahsildarpara under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Their sons Shaon, 6, and Kabya, 2, were also injured during the incident.

Local and police sources said a truck rammed into a motorcycle carrying the family members from behind in Natun Bandar area at around 4:15pm, leaving Rani dead on the spot and three others injured.

Locals rushed them to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex and, later, they were shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of their condition.

Debiganj PS OC Rabiul Hasan Sarkar said police seized the truck, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Legal action would be taken upon according to the complaint of the deceased's family, the OC added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A woman was killed, and at least 10 others were injured in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 28, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said two auto-rickshaws were collided head-on in Gangashram area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway at noon, leaving the woman dead on the spot and at least 10 passengers of both the vehicles injured.

The injured were taken to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex and Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Gouripur PS OC Md Borhan Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, police recovered the body.

























