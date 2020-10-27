47 detained on different charges





NATORE: A total of 16 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Baraigram, Singra and Gurudaspur upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered a hijacked private car and detained three persons in this connection from Baraigram Upazila on Saturday evening.

The detainees are Fazlur Rahman, 28, Uzzal Hossain, 18, and Amirul Islam, 27.

Police sources said six passengers including the three detainees ride on a private car in Tangail on Friday.

Later, they took the driver hostage at Madhupur in Tangail District at around 9pm, beat him up and hijacked the car.

Baraigram police, conducting drives at different areas, recovered the snatched car from Bagdob Temple area on Saturday evening and detained the trio.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Anwarul Haque said a robbery case has been filed with Madhupur PS in this connection.

Police arrested two persons accused in van puller Bidyut Kumar murder case from Singra Upazila on Saturday.

The arrestees are Ripon Hossen, 25, son of Akkas Ali, and Dulal Pramanik, 29, son of Shukur Pramanik of Hatiandaha Village in the upazila.

Superintend of Police (SP) Liton Kumar Saha confirmed the news in a press conference in his office.

He said Bidyut Kumar was found dead in a paddy field in Motgram Village of the upazila on Wednesday morning.

In this connection, a case was filed. Later, police identified three persons and arrested two of them from Hatiandaha Village while another is absconding.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives, arrested 11 convicts from Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested are the accused in different criminal cases. They had been absconding for long.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak said police conducted separate drives in the upazila at night and arrested them following an order of SP Liton Kumar Saha.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested a man for torturing his wife for dowry in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Arrested Anwar Hossen is a resident of Durganagar Village under Noannai Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Anwar married Ayesha Siddiqa, 27, seven years back. Her in-laws use to torture her for dowry since then. Although the dowry money was given to Anwar once, he demanded more.

Following this, Anwar along with his family members started beating Ayesha mercilessly about 7am on Saturday, leaving her injured.

She is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Earlier, the victim lodged a case with Sudharam PS against five persons on October 21.

The PS OC Md Nabir Hossen confirmed the matter adding that, police are trying to arrest the rest accused.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to death in a murder case, from his house in Nagarpur Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Arrested Lukimuddin alias Lokman, 48, is the son late Hazrat Ali of Bharra Village in the upazila.

Nagarpur PS OC Alam Chand said a court in the district sentenced Lokman to death following a murder case filed with Mirzapur PS on March 5. After the judgment, he went into hiding.

On information, a team of police raided his house about 5am and arrested him, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 29 people on different charges from the city.

Of the arrestees, 17 had warrants, seven were drug takers and the rest were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday.















