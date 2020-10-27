Man murdered, father-in-law among 3 held at Kalapara





Anwar Hossain Pyada, 60, allegedly killed his son-in-law union parishad (UP) member Aminul Islam Gazi alias Dilip Gazi after midnight on October 22 last to embezzle his money, said Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Moinul Hasan in a press release on Sunday afternoon.

Police said arrested father-in-law Anwar Hossain and his two hired killers Nizam and Amzad confessed their involvement in the murder.

Earlier, a team of Patuakhali Detective Branch of police led by Additional SP Sheikh Billal Hossain succeeded to arrest the accused.

The deceased former UP Member Aminul Islam Gazi was an inhabitant of Naoapara Village under Lalua Union in the upazila.

SP Moinul Hasan said a vast land property of Dilip was acquired by the government for the development of Paira Port. Nearly one crore of money of the acquisitioned land was deposited to the bank account of Dilip. Knowing about it, father-in-law Anwar indulged in a conspiracy to embezzle the money. Failing to take the money in a fraudulent way, he proposed the husband of his niece Nizam to kill his son-in-law. Receiving the proposal, Nizam later contacted with Amzad of Heuliabunia Village in Barguna District and hired him at Tk 2 lakh.

Dilip's father-in-law hatched the plan with Nizam to kill his son-in-law about three months before the murder.

Nizam was the brother-in-law of Dilip. Using the relationship, he and Amzad got into his house. Before the murder, they mixed sleeping pills with Seven Up and offered Dilip to drink it. As Dilip fell in deep sleep drinking the Seven-Up, the killers then strangled him and left the place.

Anwar said his son-in-law's bank account nominee was his sick daughter. He had a plan to embezzle the money influencing his daughter and daughter-in-law in absence of Dilip.

Dilip's wife and Anwar's daughter Habiba Begum later filed a murder case with Kalapara Police Station concerned against her father.























