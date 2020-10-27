Dashmina UZ post office runs in risky bldg

Video
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Countryside

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Oct 26: The Dashmina Upazila Post Office of the district is running in an worn-out and risky building.
Day by day, parasitic plants are growing inside and outside of the building. Plasters from the walls and the roof are falling down.
Due to lack of repair for a long time, mosses have grown inside the building and under the roof. Rain water enters through the dilapidated roof.
After a little rain, the approach way to the post office gets water-logged.
The post office is located in an old two-storey building beside the Upazila Sadar Road. Different postal services are rendered through this government office.
The post office has five officers and employees including one post master. Every day, many people come to this office on different purposes. Besides rendering digital postal services, computer training is also given here.
Computer training and postal services are run on the ground floor, and the upper floor is used as residence.
The building constructed about 24 years back has turned shabby due to lack of repair. Locals demanded its quick repair.
Upazila Post Master Kazi Md Yusuf said he heard through highest authorities that the tendering process for repairing the building has been completed. But he is not sure when the work will begin.


