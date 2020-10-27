Malaysia PM faces calls to quit





Muhyiddin had requested emergency rule amid a fresh spike in infections in Malaysia and a global pandemic that has battered the economy. But critics accused him of using it as a pretext to suspend parliament and avoid a test of his razor-thin parliamentary majority.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah's refusal is seen further eroding Muhyiddin's grip on power, a month after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he has majority support in parliament, including from defectors from the ruling alliance, to form a new government.

Turning down Muhyiddin's request on Sunday, the king also asked politicians to end any politicking that could destabilise a government that he said has handled the pandemic well, and stressed the importance of the 2021 budget scheduled to be set before parliament on Nov. 6. -REUTERS































France says stop boycott calls

Erdogan ups calls; Imran asks FB to ban Islamophobic content

PARIS, Oct 26: France has urged Middle Eastern countries to end calls for a boycott of its goods in protest at President Emmanuel Macron's defence of the right to show cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

The French foreign ministry said the "baseless" calls for a boycott were being "pushed by a radical minority". Boycotts of French goods are under way in supermarkets in Qatar and Kuwait, with further calls to spurn French products in Jordan and other states.

Meanwhile, protests have been seen in Libya, Syria and the Gaza Strip. The backlash stems from comments made by Macron after the gruesome murder of a French teacher who showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

France's largest employers' federation on Monday urged companies to "resist the blackmail" over a product boycott by Arab countries as a backlash widens over Paris's hardened stance against radical Islam.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called on Turks to boycott French goods, as relations between the NATO allies deteriorated over Paris's hardened stance against radical Islam. "As it has been said in France, 'don't buy Turkish-labelled goods', I call on my people here. Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don't buy them," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Ankara.

Erdogan's comments follow his call at the weekend for French President Emmanuel Macron to undergo mental checks, which led to Paris recalling its envoy to Ankara.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Facebook to ban Islamophobic ontent on its platform, warning of a spike in radicalisation amongst Muslims, hours after he hit out at the French president for "attacking Islam".

Pakistan summoned the French ambassador in Islamabad as anger spread on Monday over President Emmanuel Macron's reaction to the murder last week of a French teacher by an Islamist.

Khan, in an open letter posted on Twitter on Sunday, said "growing Islamophobia" was encouraging extremism and violence worldwide, especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Khan said.

This month, Facebook said it was updating its hate speech policy to ban content that denied or distorted the Holocaust. -AFP



















Pelosi seeks another term

News in Brife

WASHINGTON, Oct 26: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she will seek to stay on as head of the U.S. House of Representatives if her fellow Democrats keep their majority after the Nov. 3 general election, cementing her hold on the party as it seeks to regain control of the White House and the Senate.

Asked if she planned to run for another term as U.S. House speaker if her political party maintains control, she told CNN in an interview: "Yes, I am."

Pelosi, 80, again took the mantle of House speaker after her Democrats won the lower chamber of Congress in 2018, two years into Republican President Donald Trump's term. She previously held the top job of speaker from 2007 to 2011. -REUTERS









Chile to rewrite constitution

News in Brife

SANTIAGO, Oct 26: Chileans voted overwhelmingly in a landmark referendum Sunday to replace their dictatorship-era constitution, long seen as underpinning the nation's glaring economic and social inequalities.

The result set off wild celebrations across the capital and other cities after voters threw out the constitution left by the regime of 1973-1990 dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Thousands of people flocked onto the streets of Santiago amid a cacophony of horn-blaring to celebrate a crushing victory for the "Approve" campaign -- by 78.28 percent to 21.72 with over 99 percent of the votes counted.

Demand for a new constitution had been a recurring theme of the protests, set off by a hike in public transport fares. They rapidly turned into widespread demonstrations against social and economic inequalities -- encompassing health, education, housing and pensions -- inherited from Pinochet's rule. -AFP











China to sanction US firms

News in Brife









BEIJING, Oct 26: China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other U.S. companies it says are involved in Washington's arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

The two US giants were involved in a recent sale of nearly $2 billion worth of missiles to Taiwan, alongside Raytheon, and foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the US to stop arms sales to the island.

The status of Taiwan holds potential for conflict between the United States and China, during a wider struggle for technology, security and trade supremacy.

Beijing says Taiwan is an inviolable part of China to be reclaimed, by force if necessary. -AFP KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faced calls to resign on Monday as doubts swirled over the support that he commands, after the king rejected his request to declare a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus epidemic.Muhyiddin had requested emergency rule amid a fresh spike in infections in Malaysia and a global pandemic that has battered the economy. But critics accused him of using it as a pretext to suspend parliament and avoid a test of his razor-thin parliamentary majority.King Al-Sultan Abdullah's refusal is seen further eroding Muhyiddin's grip on power, a month after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he has majority support in parliament, including from defectors from the ruling alliance, to form a new government.Turning down Muhyiddin's request on Sunday, the king also asked politicians to end any politicking that could destabilise a government that he said has handled the pandemic well, and stressed the importance of the 2021 budget scheduled to be set before parliament on Nov. 6. -REUTERSFrance says stop boycott callsErdogan ups calls; Imran asks FB to ban Islamophobic contentPARIS, Oct 26: France has urged Middle Eastern countries to end calls for a boycott of its goods in protest at President Emmanuel Macron's defence of the right to show cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.The French foreign ministry said the "baseless" calls for a boycott were being "pushed by a radical minority". Boycotts of French goods are under way in supermarkets in Qatar and Kuwait, with further calls to spurn French products in Jordan and other states.Meanwhile, protests have been seen in Libya, Syria and the Gaza Strip. The backlash stems from comments made by Macron after the gruesome murder of a French teacher who showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class.France's largest employers' federation on Monday urged companies to "resist the blackmail" over a product boycott by Arab countries as a backlash widens over Paris's hardened stance against radical Islam.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called on Turks to boycott French goods, as relations between the NATO allies deteriorated over Paris's hardened stance against radical Islam. "As it has been said in France, 'don't buy Turkish-labelled goods', I call on my people here. Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don't buy them," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Ankara.Erdogan's comments follow his call at the weekend for French President Emmanuel Macron to undergo mental checks, which led to Paris recalling its envoy to Ankara.Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Facebook to ban Islamophobic ontent on its platform, warning of a spike in radicalisation amongst Muslims, hours after he hit out at the French president for "attacking Islam".Pakistan summoned the French ambassador in Islamabad as anger spread on Monday over President Emmanuel Macron's reaction to the murder last week of a French teacher by an Islamist.Khan, in an open letter posted on Twitter on Sunday, said "growing Islamophobia" was encouraging extremism and violence worldwide, especially through social media platforms such as Facebook."I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Khan said.This month, Facebook said it was updating its hate speech policy to ban content that denied or distorted the Holocaust. -AFPPelosi seeks another termNews in BrifeWASHINGTON, Oct 26: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she will seek to stay on as head of the U.S. House of Representatives if her fellow Democrats keep their majority after the Nov. 3 general election, cementing her hold on the party as it seeks to regain control of the White House and the Senate.Asked if she planned to run for another term as U.S. House speaker if her political party maintains control, she told CNN in an interview: "Yes, I am."Pelosi, 80, again took the mantle of House speaker after her Democrats won the lower chamber of Congress in 2018, two years into Republican President Donald Trump's term. She previously held the top job of speaker from 2007 to 2011. -REUTERSChile to rewrite constitutionNews in BrifeSANTIAGO, Oct 26: Chileans voted overwhelmingly in a landmark referendum Sunday to replace their dictatorship-era constitution, long seen as underpinning the nation's glaring economic and social inequalities.The result set off wild celebrations across the capital and other cities after voters threw out the constitution left by the regime of 1973-1990 dictator Augusto Pinochet.Thousands of people flocked onto the streets of Santiago amid a cacophony of horn-blaring to celebrate a crushing victory for the "Approve" campaign -- by 78.28 percent to 21.72 with over 99 percent of the votes counted.Demand for a new constitution had been a recurring theme of the protests, set off by a hike in public transport fares. They rapidly turned into widespread demonstrations against social and economic inequalities -- encompassing health, education, housing and pensions -- inherited from Pinochet's rule. -AFPChina to sanction US firmsNews in BrifeBEIJING, Oct 26: China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other U.S. companies it says are involved in Washington's arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.The two US giants were involved in a recent sale of nearly $2 billion worth of missiles to Taiwan, alongside Raytheon, and foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the US to stop arms sales to the island.The status of Taiwan holds potential for conflict between the United States and China, during a wider struggle for technology, security and trade supremacy.Beijing says Taiwan is an inviolable part of China to be reclaimed, by force if necessary. -AFP