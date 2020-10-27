Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020
Russia strikes on Syria rebels kill 78

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

BEIRUT, Oct 26: Air strikes by Damascus regime ally Russia killed 78 Turkey-backed rebels in northwestern Syria on Monday, a monitor said, in the bloodiest surge in violence since a truce almost eight months ago.
More than 90 others were wounded when Russian warplanes targeted a training camp of the Faylaq al-Sham faction in the Jabal Duwayli area in Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
In early March, a truce brokered between Moscow and Ankara stemmed a deadly months-long Russia-backed regime military offensive on the country's last major rebel stronghold in Idlib. That onslaught from December had displaced almost a million people from their homes in one of the worst humanitarian crises of the nine-year civil war.
Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman described Monday's strikes as the "deadliest since the ceasefire came into force". The National Liberation Front, an umbrella group of Ankara-backed rebels based in Idlib that includes Faylaq al-Sham, told AFP that Monday's Russian strikes hit one of its positions and caused casualties. It did not give an exact death toll.
NLF spokesman Sayf Raad denounced the "Russian aircraft and regime forces continuously violating the Turkish-Russian deal in targeting military positions, villages and towns". Of the almost one million people displaced in the last Idlib offensive, more than 200,000 have returned home to their towns and villages, most since the ceasefire went into force.   -AFP


