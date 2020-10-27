Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home News

24 dengue patients undergoing treatment

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

A total of twenty four dengue patients are currently taking treatment at different hospitals across the country.
Three new dengue cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a media release.
Some 576 people have been diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 548 have recovered, the DGHS said.
Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered fully.
Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.   -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
24 dengue patients undergoing treatment
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
RMG worker ‘raped’ in Savar
Scientist predicts how the universe will end: ‘A bit of a sad, lonely place’
Rajshahi puja ends with festivity
Khulna Hindu community celebrates Mohadoshomi
Cultivation of Malta gains popularity in Narsingdi
32 more tested positive for C-19 in Ctg


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft