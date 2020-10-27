24 dengue patients undergoing treatment

A total of twenty four dengue patients are currently taking treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Three new dengue cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a media release.

Some 576 people have been diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 548 have recovered, the DGHS said.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered fully.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures. -UNB