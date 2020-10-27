Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists





In Kusthia, a young man was killed while father was severely injured as their motor-cycle was hit by a truck in Battail area of Kushtia town on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 25, son of Sharif Uddin.

Officer-in-Charge of Lushtia Model Police Station Kamruzzaman Talukdar said the father and son was going to KNB Agro Industries while on the way a truck hit their motor-Cycle killing Mehedi on the spot.

Sharif Uddin is admitted to Kushtia Hospital in critical condition, OC said.

In Sirajganj, A local Jubo League leader was killed as a truck hit his bike on Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway at Mohishluti in Tarash upazila on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as TM Kamrul Hasan, 35, general secretary of Soguna union and resident of Kundoil village.

Nurunnabi Pradhan, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said the accident took place around 9:00pm, leaving Kamrul dead on the spot.

Police later recovered the body.





















