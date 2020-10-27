Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020
Home News

RMG worker ‘raped’ in Savar

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

A garment worker was allegedly violated by an unidentified man in Dakhshinpara area of Savar on Sunday night.
The victim filed a complaint with Savar Model Police Station at night.
AFM Sayed, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said that when the female worker was returning from her workplace, the man forcibly took her to an abandoned place and violated her.
On information, police visited the spot but they could not arrest anyone.
The worker was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital One Stop Crisis Centre.


