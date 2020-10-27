Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:35 PM
Khulna Hindu community celebrates Mohadoshomi

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020

KHULNA, Oct 26: People form Hindu community here on Monday had celebrated Mohadoshomi on the five-day Durga Puja amid great enthusiasm and festive mood.
To mark the religious festival, puja mandaps and temples in the city have turned into joyous places as thousands of devotees thronged there to celebrate their biggest religious festival.
The festival was marked by Doshomi puja, Jatra Mongal, Anjali recitation, Ghat Bishorjon and Sidur Khela.
The Durgoutsob is being celebrated in 136 mandaps in the metropolitan city and 846 mandaps in all nine upazila of the district amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation.
Khulna City Corporation (KCC) donated Taka 10,000 while Parliament Member of Khulna-2 constituency Sheikh Salah Uddin Jewel gifted Taka 10,000 to each of the city's 136 puja mandaps for the successful celebration of the festival.
Prashanta Kumar Kundu, Khulna city unit general secretary of Puja Udjapon Parishad, said that the Mohadoshomi is being celebrated in a festive mood.
KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Secretary of Public Administration Affairs Ministry Sheikh Yousuf Harun, Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain, Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan and other dignitaries visited some of the city's Puja Mandaps yesterday evening and exchanged their pleasantries with the devotees. The celebration ended through the immersion of idols of goddess Durga yesterday afternoon.
Meanwhile, foolproof security measures were taken in the city and its adjacent areas to avert any untoward incident during the immersion of the Hindu community.
"We have adopted tight security measures during immersion of idols," said Sarder Rakibul Islam, additional Police commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police.   -BSS


