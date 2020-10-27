Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Sports

Lyon thrash Monaco

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

PARIS, OCT 26: Lyon continued their revival with another first-half spree on their way to thrashing Monaco 4-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday but earlier Lille faltered and blew a chance to retake top spot, drawing at Nice.
Lyon ended the eighth round of the French league season with an decisive home victory as Karl Toko Ekambi struck twice for the second week in a row.
"Toko Ekambi played a huge match," said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia. "Let's hope he keeps it up."
Memphis Depay opened the scoring after a pass from Houssem Aouar in the 12th minute. 
Toko Ekambi converted a cross from Tino Kadewere at the second attempt in the 34th minute.
In the 41st minute, the Cameroon striker won a penalty that Aouar converted. Three minutes later, Toko Ekambi took advantage of a misunderstanding in the Monegasque defence to score.
"We led 4-0 at half-time on our four shots on target," said  Garcia.
"In the first half, Anthony Lopes made at least two great saves that allowed us to reach the break in the lead."
Monaco had dominated possession and their coach Niko Kovac agreed that the half-time score flattered Lyon.
"It was a pretty incredible first half," said Kovac. "I have never experienced such a first half before."
Last week in Strasbourg, Lyon led by three goals after 42 minutes only to finish the game clinging to a 3-2 victory.
Wissam Ben Yedder converted a Monaco penalty early in the second half but even though the visitors dominated possession, they could not make the game close.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saints end Everton's unbeaten start
Lyon thrash Monaco
'World-class' Vardy rocks Arsenal as Leicester go fourth
Real Sociedad back at top of La Liga
Crisis never far away for Zidane as Real Madrid doubts linger
Kulusevski rescues point for Juventus against Verona
Boxing Day Test likely to allow fans as virus outbreak quashed
Hats off to Mandeep's dedication


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft