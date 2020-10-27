Lyon thrash Monaco





Lyon ended the eighth round of the French league season with an decisive home victory as Karl Toko Ekambi struck twice for the second week in a row.

"Toko Ekambi played a huge match," said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia. "Let's hope he keeps it up."

Memphis Depay opened the scoring after a pass from Houssem Aouar in the 12th minute.

Toko Ekambi converted a cross from Tino Kadewere at the second attempt in the 34th minute.

In the 41st minute, the Cameroon striker won a penalty that Aouar converted. Three minutes later, Toko Ekambi took advantage of a misunderstanding in the Monegasque defence to score.

"We led 4-0 at half-time on our four shots on target," said Garcia.

"In the first half, Anthony Lopes made at least two great saves that allowed us to reach the break in the lead."

Monaco had dominated possession and their coach Niko Kovac agreed that the half-time score flattered Lyon.

"It was a pretty incredible first half," said Kovac. "I have never experienced such a first half before."

Last week in Strasbourg, Lyon led by three goals after 42 minutes only to finish the game clinging to a 3-2 victory.

Wissam Ben Yedder converted a Monaco penalty early in the second half but even though the visitors dominated possession, they could not make the game close. -AFP



















PARIS, OCT 26: Lyon continued their revival with another first-half spree on their way to thrashing Monaco 4-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday but earlier Lille faltered and blew a chance to retake top spot, drawing at Nice.Lyon ended the eighth round of the French league season with an decisive home victory as Karl Toko Ekambi struck twice for the second week in a row."Toko Ekambi played a huge match," said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia. "Let's hope he keeps it up."Memphis Depay opened the scoring after a pass from Houssem Aouar in the 12th minute.Toko Ekambi converted a cross from Tino Kadewere at the second attempt in the 34th minute.In the 41st minute, the Cameroon striker won a penalty that Aouar converted. Three minutes later, Toko Ekambi took advantage of a misunderstanding in the Monegasque defence to score."We led 4-0 at half-time on our four shots on target," said Garcia."In the first half, Anthony Lopes made at least two great saves that allowed us to reach the break in the lead."Monaco had dominated possession and their coach Niko Kovac agreed that the half-time score flattered Lyon."It was a pretty incredible first half," said Kovac. "I have never experienced such a first half before."Last week in Strasbourg, Lyon led by three goals after 42 minutes only to finish the game clinging to a 3-2 victory.Wissam Ben Yedder converted a Monaco penalty early in the second half but even though the visitors dominated possession, they could not make the game close. -AFP