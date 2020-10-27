Video
'World-class' Vardy rocks Arsenal as Leicester go fourth

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel (L) vies with Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 25, 2020. - Leicester won the match 1-0. photo: AFP

LONDON, OCT 26: Brendan Rodgers saluted "world-class" Jamie Vardy after he sealed Leicester's late 1-0 win as spluttering Arsenal crashed to a third defeat in their last four Premier League games on Sunday.
Vardy was only fit enough for the bench after a calf injury, but Foxes manager Rodgers sent the striker on with 30 minutes left. Vardy responded with his sixth goal of the season.
The 33-year-old has made a habit of tormenting Arsenal and has now scored 11 goals in 12 Premier League games against them.
"Our plan was always to bring Jamie Vardy into the game and he can stretch it," said Rodgers.
"He makes the big contributions in the big games," he added after Leicester's first win at Arsenal since 1973.
"That shows you the level he is at and he is a world-class player. I'm lucky to have him."
Leicester climbed to fourth after ending a run of two successive league defeats.
"We deserved it, we played against a really good side and have players who can run in behind," Rodgers said.
"To keep a clean sheet and play with the quality and calmness was good."
Arsenal are languishing in 10th after a second consecutive league loss following their 1-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend.
But it might have been a different story when, early in a then goalless game, Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette headed in from a corner only for his effort to be disallowed for offside against Granit Xhaka.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was also disappointed by his team's lack of cutting edge.
"I'm really disappointed, we had it in our hands in the first half and I don't know how the hell Lacazette's goal was disallowed," Arteta said.
"It is difficult to create spaces with 10 men behind the ball, but we should have finished the game better."
The principle problem is a sudden dip in form for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Gabon forward is without a goal in his last five league games -- his worst drought since 2014, although he did net against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday.   -AFP


