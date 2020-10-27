Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Sports

Hats off to Mandeep's dedication

Lost his father, but out to play for KXIP

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
BIPIN DANI

Hats off to Mandeep's dedication

Hats off to Mandeep's dedication

A day after losing his father, Mandeep Singh chose to step out in the Kings XI Punjab's IPL 2020 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. On Saturday night, Mandeep opened with his captain KL Rahul but could manage only to score 17 runs off 14 balls before being caught in the deep off Sandeep Sharma.
Mandeep's father Hardev Singh died a night before in Chandigarh hospital and he is understood to have told his franchise that he was up to playing the game. The Kings XI team wore a black armband as a mark of respect.
As the batsman walked out to bat, some of the Sunrisers' players consoled him including their lead spinner Rashid Khan. A couple of years ago, Khan lost his father while playing in the Big Bash League. Khan, too, had opted to continue playing at the time.
The sad news of the passing away of his father was conveyed by his veterinary doctor-brother Harvinder Singh.
"The sad part of the story was my father had his one of the legs amputated above the knee barely two days before. I used to share the condition of our father everyday. My brother cried a lot when he heard the news but he managed to play because my father wanted him to play and win the IPL trophy this year", the elder brother, speaking exclusively, said over the telephone.
"Our father was an athlete himself, and was a retired District Sports Officer in Jalandhar".
"He had some liver related issues and diabetes and breathed his last at the age of 67", Dr. Harvinder added.
"I performed the last rites on Saturday. There is no question of Mandeep returning halfway. My father also would not have liked it. Mandeep's arm is to play the tournament and regain his place in the national team", the brother added.
Mandeep has played three T-20Is.
There have been a few instances when the played have played the match despite losing one of the parents.
In 2006, Virat Kohli, 17 then, played a Ranji Trophy match on the day when his father Prem Kohli, 54, breathed last at 3.00 AM.
Last year, Windies pacer Alzaari Joseph played the Test match against England on the day after losing his mother.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saints end Everton's unbeaten start
Lyon thrash Monaco
'World-class' Vardy rocks Arsenal as Leicester go fourth
Real Sociedad back at top of La Liga
Crisis never far away for Zidane as Real Madrid doubts linger
Kulusevski rescues point for Juventus against Verona
Boxing Day Test likely to allow fans as virus outbreak quashed
Hats off to Mandeep's dedication


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft