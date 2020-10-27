

Hats off to Mandeep's dedication

Mandeep's father Hardev Singh died a night before in Chandigarh hospital and he is understood to have told his franchise that he was up to playing the game. The Kings XI team wore a black armband as a mark of respect.

As the batsman walked out to bat, some of the Sunrisers' players consoled him including their lead spinner Rashid Khan. A couple of years ago, Khan lost his father while playing in the Big Bash League. Khan, too, had opted to continue playing at the time.

The sad news of the passing away of his father was conveyed by his veterinary doctor-brother Harvinder Singh.

"The sad part of the story was my father had his one of the legs amputated above the knee barely two days before. I used to share the condition of our father everyday. My brother cried a lot when he heard the news but he managed to play because my father wanted him to play and win the IPL trophy this year", the elder brother, speaking exclusively, said over the telephone.

"Our father was an athlete himself, and was a retired District Sports Officer in Jalandhar".

"He had some liver related issues and diabetes and breathed his last at the age of 67", Dr. Harvinder added.

"I performed the last rites on Saturday. There is no question of Mandeep returning halfway. My father also would not have liked it. Mandeep's arm is to play the tournament and regain his place in the national team", the brother added.

Mandeep has played three T-20Is.

There have been a few instances when the played have played the match despite losing one of the parents.

In 2006, Virat Kohli, 17 then, played a Ranji Trophy match on the day when his father Prem Kohli, 54, breathed last at 3.00 AM.

Last year, Windies pacer Alzaari Joseph played the Test match against England on the day after losing his mother.

















