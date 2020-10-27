HP cricketers to start training today





The players will set up the camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Ahead of returning to the cricket ground again, the 26 cricketers of the HP Unit underwent for Covid-19 test today. The result will be available tomorrow and if anyone is found positive he will have to be isolated.

Head coach Toby Radford is officially taking charge of HP today. First time when the HP training started on October 7, Radford was not in the country.

The camp will continue till November 12. HP unit manager Jamal Babu confirmed.

15 cricketers of the HP Unit have played in BCB President's Cup.

Jamal Babu also added the players of HP who played the BCB President's Cup will not get any leave while the national team players got an extensive holiday.

"HP cricketers who have played in the President's Cup are not going on holiday," Jamal Babu said. "Our camp is starting from Tuesday. The camp will run for two weeks in a row. The camp will continue till November 12."

The camp will see fitness training in first phase and later the cricketers will take part in skill training.

This year's HP unit has 13 cricketers from the Under-19 World Cup winning team. Basically, the HP camp has been set up with them this time. Besides, several promising cricketers from different age-based teams and national cricket have been taken to the camp.

Three leg-spinners have been included in the squad of this year's HP camp. The emphasis in the camp is on the process of building good quality leg spinners for the national team. Minhazul Abedin Afridi and Rishad Hossain have got places in the HP team along with Aminul Islam Biplob who played in the national team.



HP Squad

Batsman: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Towhid Hridoy.

Spinners: Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Aminul Islam Biplob, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Sk Mahadi Hasan.

Pacers: Shoriful Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Shahin Alom, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagor, Avishek Das, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Wicket-keepers: Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, and Akbar Ali. -BSS

































