Five arrested over SA football captain murder





The 27-year-old goalkeeper and national squad captain was gunned down at the home of his pop-star girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, southeast of Johannesburg during the evening of October 26, 2014. Until now, police failed to find the killers, sparking accusations of incompetence.

A newly-appointed cold case unit took over the sluggish investigation in 2018, gathering evidence that allowed police to make a first string of arrests exactly six years after Meyiwa's murder.

"The first five suspects have been arrested... this morning," police minister Bheki Cele told reporters on Monday. -AFP



































