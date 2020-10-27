U-18 booters' camp inaugurated in Mymensingh





The inaugural programme was held at the ground of district's Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium. Mymensingh DC Mizanur Rahman was there as a special guest. BFF Technical Director Paul Thomas Smalley, Mymensingh DFA president AKM Delwar Hossain Mukul along with sportsmen and organisers of the district attended the programme as well.

A total of 76 football players were accepted into the training programme.

The orators expressed their optimism that the nation would get a few quality booters from the training programme.



















The long-term training camp for the under-18 male booters arranged by the Mymensingh District Football Association (DFA) began on Monday as BFF vice-president and its Development Committee chairperson Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan (Manik) inaugurated the camp as the chief guest.The inaugural programme was held at the ground of district's Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium. Mymensingh DC Mizanur Rahman was there as a special guest. BFF Technical Director Paul Thomas Smalley, Mymensingh DFA president AKM Delwar Hossain Mukul along with sportsmen and organisers of the district attended the programme as well.A total of 76 football players were accepted into the training programme.The orators expressed their optimism that the nation would get a few quality booters from the training programme.