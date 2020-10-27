Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Sports

U-18 booters' camp inaugurated in Mymensingh

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

The long-term training camp for the under-18 male booters arranged by the Mymensingh District Football Association (DFA) began on Monday as BFF vice-president and its Development Committee chairperson Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan (Manik) inaugurated the camp as the chief guest.
The inaugural programme was held at the ground of district's Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium. Mymensingh DC Mizanur Rahman was there as a special guest. BFF Technical Director Paul Thomas Smalley, Mymensingh DFA president AKM Delwar Hossain Mukul along with sportsmen and organisers of the district attended the programme as well.
A total of 76 football players were accepted into the training programme.
The orators expressed their optimism that the nation would get a few quality booters from the training programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saints end Everton's unbeaten start
Lyon thrash Monaco
'World-class' Vardy rocks Arsenal as Leicester go fourth
Real Sociedad back at top of La Liga
Crisis never far away for Zidane as Real Madrid doubts linger
Kulusevski rescues point for Juventus against Verona
Boxing Day Test likely to allow fans as virus outbreak quashed
Hats off to Mandeep's dedication


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft