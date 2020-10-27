T20 tournament to kick off on Nov 15





The curtain of the one-dayer came down on Sunday. Mahmudullah XI clinched the title beating Nazmul XI in the final. After successful arrangement of the event, BCB boss disclosed the estimated date of commencement of the T20 tournament. He said, "We are going to arrange a T20 tournament in the near future. It'll be a five-team tournament. November 15 is the expected day to begin the event. We shall disclose the details in a day or two".

The forthcoming event will be a corporate league and will call for Letter of Interest (LOI) soon. "We'll invite Letter of Interest (LOI) for sponsorship," he informed.

"I'll sit personally with the sponsors. We'll arrange a players draft if they asked for. Otherwise BCB will prepare the teams as quick as possible. Personally I am not interested to arrange player's draft," Papon explained.

A corporate league means the union of players from home and abroad. BCB however, is not interested about overseas cricketer rather the apex body of country's cricket wants to create scope of competitive cricket for more pipelined players. "We have a mind to build the teams with local players. Five teams meaning a good number of players will get chance to play here. At least 30 new boys will come out," he told in this regard.

BCB President, also a lawmaker, informed that the poster boy of country's cricket Shakib Al Hasan will play in the forthcoming event. Shakib is now under ICC's embargo from all sort of cricketing activities for non-informing to ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) about the communication of Indian bookies. The ban on him is coming to an end on October 29. So, he'll be able to resume action from the following day. He is now in the USA to stay with his family.

"Shakib is going to arrive on November 10. He can come even earlier and of course before the tournament. He will practice here. His team will be announced yet before his arrival," Papon divulged to journalists.





















After the postponement of Bangladesh Cricket Team's Sri Lanka tour in September, BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon announced that a corporate T20 league will replace the Lanka tour fixtures. Before the twenty-over a side event BCB hosted couple of two-day matches followed by a competitive 50-over event titled BCB President's Cup between October 11 and 25.The curtain of the one-dayer came down on Sunday. Mahmudullah XI clinched the title beating Nazmul XI in the final. After successful arrangement of the event, BCB boss disclosed the estimated date of commencement of the T20 tournament. He said, "We are going to arrange a T20 tournament in the near future. It'll be a five-team tournament. November 15 is the expected day to begin the event. We shall disclose the details in a day or two".The forthcoming event will be a corporate league and will call for Letter of Interest (LOI) soon. "We'll invite Letter of Interest (LOI) for sponsorship," he informed."I'll sit personally with the sponsors. We'll arrange a players draft if they asked for. Otherwise BCB will prepare the teams as quick as possible. Personally I am not interested to arrange player's draft," Papon explained.A corporate league means the union of players from home and abroad. BCB however, is not interested about overseas cricketer rather the apex body of country's cricket wants to create scope of competitive cricket for more pipelined players. "We have a mind to build the teams with local players. Five teams meaning a good number of players will get chance to play here. At least 30 new boys will come out," he told in this regard.BCB President, also a lawmaker, informed that the poster boy of country's cricket Shakib Al Hasan will play in the forthcoming event. Shakib is now under ICC's embargo from all sort of cricketing activities for non-informing to ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) about the communication of Indian bookies. The ban on him is coming to an end on October 29. So, he'll be able to resume action from the following day. He is now in the USA to stay with his family."Shakib is going to arrive on November 10. He can come even earlier and of course before the tournament. He will practice here. His team will be announced yet before his arrival," Papon divulged to journalists.