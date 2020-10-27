Papon applauds pacers and newcomers



BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon handing over the champions trophy to the Mahmudullah XI captain Mahmudullah Riyad after final of the BCB President's Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh in the contrary, organised successfully a competitive domestic tournament at home soil. The intra-squad three-team 50-over tournament came to an end on October 25 with the final between Mahmudullah XI and Nazmul XI. Mahmudullah XI were the triumphant in the final to hold the unique competition in Bangladesh. Tamim XI was the 3rd team of the event.

All the frontline names sans Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan had played. World Cup winning Under-19 boys and selected HP team players had taken part in the event. "I like to thank the whole management and everyone involved with the event," BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon told journalist after the final of the event.

Star players of the country couldn't shine throughout the event specially batsmen. Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Naim Sheikh, Mosaddek Saikat and Sabbir Rahman frustrated fans followers and organisers. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in-laws and Afif Hossain Dhrubo were the few names to feat themselves with the bat. Acknowledging the fact BCB President said, "Our regular players didn't score as per our expectation expect Mushfiqur Rahim. Liton Das got runs in the last match".

The event however was the field to explore future stars and some names claimed spot light with their merit. "The positive side of the event is a bunch of fresh bloods did very well here," he asserted.

"Irfan Shukkur scored consistently. He performed under pressure in every match. Towhid Hridoy did nothing extra ordinary but build partnerships and supported Mushfiq and Irfan. Mahedi Hasan is a known face to us and he has a bright prospect as handy all-rounder," Papon admired.

BCB head is very pleased with the pacers. He said, "Taskin Ahmed's return was amazing. At one point I thought that he couldn't manage to come back in national team. Rubel Hossain bowled fabulously. Not only that, new-boy Sumon Khan had been momentous. Ebadat Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain did well. Besides our regular bowler's Shoriful Islam did very good job".

Pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, possibly the best finding of Bangladesh cricket in recent day, was the leading wicket taker of the event having 12 scalps from four appearances with a five-wicket haul.



























BCB President's Cup is not only the successful cricketing event in Bangladesh but in South Asia after the beginning upsurge of Covid-19 threats in the region in March. Pakistan played cricket couple of months back but in England, India arranged IPL in Dubai, Sri Lanka postponed home series against Bangladesh and Lanka Premier League (LPL) couple of occasions by last two months.Bangladesh in the contrary, organised successfully a competitive domestic tournament at home soil. The intra-squad three-team 50-over tournament came to an end on October 25 with the final between Mahmudullah XI and Nazmul XI. Mahmudullah XI were the triumphant in the final to hold the unique competition in Bangladesh. Tamim XI was the 3rd team of the event.All the frontline names sans Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan had played. World Cup winning Under-19 boys and selected HP team players had taken part in the event. "I like to thank the whole management and everyone involved with the event," BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon told journalist after the final of the event.Star players of the country couldn't shine throughout the event specially batsmen. Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Naim Sheikh, Mosaddek Saikat and Sabbir Rahman frustrated fans followers and organisers. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in-laws and Afif Hossain Dhrubo were the few names to feat themselves with the bat. Acknowledging the fact BCB President said, "Our regular players didn't score as per our expectation expect Mushfiqur Rahim. Liton Das got runs in the last match".The event however was the field to explore future stars and some names claimed spot light with their merit. "The positive side of the event is a bunch of fresh bloods did very well here," he asserted."Irfan Shukkur scored consistently. He performed under pressure in every match. Towhid Hridoy did nothing extra ordinary but build partnerships and supported Mushfiq and Irfan. Mahedi Hasan is a known face to us and he has a bright prospect as handy all-rounder," Papon admired.BCB head is very pleased with the pacers. He said, "Taskin Ahmed's return was amazing. At one point I thought that he couldn't manage to come back in national team. Rubel Hossain bowled fabulously. Not only that, new-boy Sumon Khan had been momentous. Ebadat Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain did well. Besides our regular bowler's Shoriful Islam did very good job".Pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, possibly the best finding of Bangladesh cricket in recent day, was the leading wicket taker of the event having 12 scalps from four appearances with a five-wicket haul.