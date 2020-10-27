

IFIC Bank starts giving loans to virus-hit CMSMEs

Bank started providing loan assistance namely "Shohoj Rin" as per Bangladesh Bank's Special Incentive Scheme to registered small business owners of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, says a press release.

Salman F Rahman MP, Chairman of IFIC Bank and Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the event digitally.

