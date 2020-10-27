

Premier Leasing Securities re-elects Chairman

Feroz Alam is the Director of Mercantile Bank Limited and Mercantile Bank Securities Limited and Managing Director of Toyosystem BD Ltd.

He is a Sponsor and former Chairman of Premier Leasing and Finance Limited.

Besides this, Feroz Alam is the founder of Shaheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital, Kalaiya, Patuakhali. He travelled around 65 countries of the world for business purpose.



































