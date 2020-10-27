Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:33 PM
11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Premier Leasing Securities re-elects Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

A S M Feroz Alam re-elected as chairman of Premier Leasing Securities Limited in the 58th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held recently, says a press release.
Feroz Alam is the Director of Mercantile Bank Limited and Mercantile Bank Securities Limited and Managing Director of Toyosystem BD Ltd.
He is a Sponsor and former Chairman of Premier Leasing and Finance Limited.
Besides this, Feroz Alam is the founder of Shaheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital, Kalaiya, Patuakhali. He travelled around 65 countries of the world for business purpose.


