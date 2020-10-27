Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:33 PM
Hyundai Motor swings to quarterly loss

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SEOUL , Oct 26: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Monday it swung to a net loss for July-September, missing market estimates by a wide margin, as costs related to engine quality issues and recalls smashed what would otherwise have been strong earnings.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker when combined with affiliate Kia Motors Corp 000270.KS, reported a net loss of 336 billion won (228 million pounds). The average of 12 analyst estimates complied by Refinitiv was 1.2 trillion won in profit.
The automaker said it booked 2.1 trillion won to cover charges related to engine defects that increased the risk of stalling and fire. The years-long quality problems have cost Hyundai and Kia nearly $5 billion and left the pair subject to a probe by US authorities over the manner of their recalls.
 "Third-quarter results reflect engine-related provision expenses as the company took preemptive measures to ensure customer safety and cover any possible future increase in quality-related expenses," Hyundai said in a statement.
"We sincerely apologise to our shareholders and investors for having repeated quality cost issues over three quarters since 2018," an executive told an earnings briefing.
Operating loss for the third quarter was 314 billion won. Excluding quality costs, the figure would have been 1.8 trillion won profit. Revenue rose 2.3per cent on year to 27.6 trillion won.   —Reuters


