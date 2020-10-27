Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Business

â€˜Chinaâ€™s bond market has grown rapidlyâ€™

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

SHANGHAI, Oct 26:  Bloomberg LP chairman Peter Grauer said Sunday that China's bond market has grown rapidly and is an increasingly important and vibrant part of global markets.
Speaking via video link at the ongoing Bund Summit in Shanghai, Grauer noted new highs in transaction levels by foreign investors of yuan-denominated bonds and said China's bond market is "coming of age."
He said the shaping of a transparent regulatory environment and the ongoing internationalization of the yuan are positive trends that make China an investible bond market.
It is encouraging to learn that Chinese regulators are working to facilitate wider market development and improved access in derivatives and fintech, among other areas, said Grauer.
He said Bloomberg will be furthering the internationalization push of the Chinese market in November when it completes China's inclusion into the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index.
Upon completion, Chinese securities will represent about 6 per cent of the index, and local-currency Chinese bonds will be the fourth largest currency component after the US dollar, Euro and Japanese yen, according to Grauer.
"We are encouraged that despite today's unpredictable global climate, China continues to open up its financial markets, presenting enduring opportunities for global investors and Chinese financial institutions," he said.
   —Xinhua


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank starts giving loans to virus-hit CMSMEs
BANKING EVENTS
Reliance to push on with retail deal in battle with Amazon
Premier Leasing Securities re-elects Chairman
Emirates launches contactless airport experience at DXB
Israeli airline Arkia offers $149 fare for flights to Dubai from Jan 3
Chinese leaders focus on tech as they make 5-year plan
German software giant SAP trims outlook on virus woes


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Intâ€™l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Bijaya Dashami today
â€˜Torture cellâ€™ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft