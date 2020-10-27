Evaly sells PHP bikes online



Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin, and PHP Automobiles Limited Managing Director Mohammad Akhtar Parvez, along with their company colleagues pose after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, in Chittagong on Saturday last.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two companies at the PHP Automobiles office in Chittagong on Saturday last.

Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin, and PHP Automobiles Limited Managing Director Mohammad Akhtar Parvez, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

According to Evaly, under the agreement, customers will be able to order 125 cc PHP Super and 150 cc PHP Marbaka brand motorbikes produced by local company PHP at Evaly.

Mohammad Russell, founder and CEO of Evaly, said PHP is manufacturing automobiles in the country. As a result, the people of the country will be able to buy affordable bikes and cars. We are delighted to be associated with such an initiative.

They have the capacity to produce more than 10,000 bikes. PHP's bikes are already being offered attractive discounts on the Cyclone offer. Hopefully with PHP we can give customers something great.

Apart from the bikes, various models of PHP-produced Proton brand vehicles will also be available in Avali, the company said. Saga, Privy, Persona and X70 models will be available at attractive offers in Avali.

The signing ceremony was attended by Director (Technical) Mamunur Rashid, Director (Human Resources) Sabrina Nasrin, Head of Business Debakar De Shuvo, Head of Marketing of PHP Automobiles Mesbah Uddin Atiq among

