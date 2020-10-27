Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Business

Israel to send $5 million of wheat to Sudan

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Israel to send $5 million of wheat to Sudan

Israel to send $5 million of wheat to Sudan

JERUSALEM, Oct 26:  Israel will send $5 million worth of wheat to Sudan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Sunday, just days after an announcement that the two countries have agreed to normalise relations.
"We are looking forward to a warm peace and are sending $5 million worth of wheat immediately to our new friends in Sudan," Netanyahu's office said on Twitter.
Sudan has embarked on a rocky transition under a joint civilian-military administration since the April 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, but it has struggled with severe economic woes, including a sharp depreciation of the Sudanese pound and skyrocketing consumer prices.
A tripling of the bread price late in 2018 was the initial trigger for street protests against Bashir that led to his ouster.
The northeast African country consumes two million tonnes of wheat annually, according to official figures, relying heavily on imports.
"Israel will be working closely with the USA to assist Sudan's transition," Netanyahu added.
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed an accord at the White House last month to normalise ties with the Jewish state, but Sudan carries added symbolism as an Arab nation that has been at war with Israel.
News of the Sudan-Israel normalisation came on Friday, shortly after US President Donald Trump declared that Washington was formally moving to delist Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation that strangled Khartoum's economy for decades.
Sudan will be only the fifth Arab country to forge diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.
"Soon an Israeli delegation will meet in Sudan with a Sudanese counterpart in order to discuss cooperation in many fields including migration, which we are discussing," Netanyahu said, in remarks at the start of a cabinet meeting Sunday.
"We are expanding the circle of peace. Additional countries will yet join only if we consistently adhere to this policy."
The move to normalise ties has laid bare deep societal splits in Sudan, with some calling it a betrayal and others viewing it as a way to save the sinking economy.   �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank starts giving loans to virus-hit CMSMEs
BANKING EVENTS
Reliance to push on with retail deal in battle with Amazon
Premier Leasing Securities re-elects Chairman
Emirates launches contactless airport experience at DXB
Israeli airline Arkia offers $149 fare for flights to Dubai from Jan 3
Chinese leaders focus on tech as they make 5-year plan
German software giant SAP trims outlook on virus woes


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft