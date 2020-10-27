German business sentiment falls on coronavirus angst





The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 92.7 from a downwardly revised 93.2 in September. A Reuters poll had foreseen a decline to 93.0.

"Companies are considerably more sceptical regarding developments over the coming months," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "In view of rising infection numbers, German business is becoming increasingly worried."

The German economy contracted by 9.7per cent in the second quarter as household spending, company investments and trade collapsed at the height of the pandemic.

An easing of lockdown measures, coupled with an unprecedented array of rescue and stimulus packages, led to a robust recovery in the third quarter, but a spike in new coronavirus cases has caused concern activity could slow again. "After a strong third quarter for the German economy, the outlook for the final quarter is not too rosy for the time being," said Uwe Burkert, economist at LBBW. —Reuters

















BERLIN, Oct 26: German business morale fell for the first time in six months in October, weighed down by companies' concerns about rising coronavirus infection rates that are making them more sceptical about the coming months, a survey showed on Monday.The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 92.7 from a downwardly revised 93.2 in September. A Reuters poll had foreseen a decline to 93.0."Companies are considerably more sceptical regarding developments over the coming months," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "In view of rising infection numbers, German business is becoming increasingly worried."The German economy contracted by 9.7per cent in the second quarter as household spending, company investments and trade collapsed at the height of the pandemic.An easing of lockdown measures, coupled with an unprecedented array of rescue and stimulus packages, led to a robust recovery in the third quarter, but a spike in new coronavirus cases has caused concern activity could slow again. "After a strong third quarter for the German economy, the outlook for the final quarter is not too rosy for the time being," said Uwe Burkert, economist at LBBW. —Reuters