Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Business

City Bank adopts Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

The City Bank, one of the leading commercial banks in Bangladesh, has adopted Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help it modenise the key applications underpinning its business as it seeks to strengthen its proposition of being a bank of dependability, credibility, applicability and reliability for all.
The migration is aimed at helping it improve operating efficiency and save costs, which will provide the bank with the space to invest in an improved customer/client experience.
Already, by moving just eight of its bespoke, back office on-premises applications to the cloud has reduced operating costs by 10 per cent and seen performance for its banking applications by 20 per cent.
To help achieve its vision of becoming 'a financial supermarket', the bank lays a strong emphasis on delivering value and convenience for its customers, and in optimizing its processes to enhance operational efficiency.
However, the management of its existing rigid, complex, and siloed legacy infrastructure was at odds with its desire to enhance its operational efficiency. As a result, the bank evaluated a phased move to a hybrid cloud architecture for its IT estate which comprised both third party and Oracle Applications.
"As one of the most digitally and technologically progressive private sector commercial banks in the country, we were keen on adopting the latest innovations in technology to devise a long-term strategic roadmap for our IT infrastructure," said Mohammed Anisur Rahman, Head of IT, The City Bank.
"After a competitive evaluation of vendors such as AWS and local solution providers, we selected Oracle Cloud for its price-performance benefits and provision of service level agreements for performance, management, and availability.
"Based on the success of the migration so far, we aim to move the rest of our database and application estate to leverage the integration capabilities afforded by utilizing Oracle's cloud and the extreme performance of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service.
"We are also keen to use the path the platform gives to access the advanced analytics capabilities afforded by Oracle Autonomous Database Warehouse and Oracle Analytics Cloud."
"Like many organizations, banks increasingly need a single source of truth about their customer base and real time information. By running their critical, high-volume, high-performance workloads securely on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, City Bank can now achieve this, as well as gain all the other benefits of public cloud," said Arshad Pervaiz Country Head, Technology & Cloud Platform Business, Oracle Bangladesh. "With the deployment of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, City Bank has been able to improve the reliability and availability of its digital banking platform, providing its customers with innovative products and excellent services."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank starts giving loans to virus-hit CMSMEs
BANKING EVENTS
Reliance to push on with retail deal in battle with Amazon
Premier Leasing Securities re-elects Chairman
Emirates launches contactless airport experience at DXB
Israeli airline Arkia offers $149 fare for flights to Dubai from Jan 3
Chinese leaders focus on tech as they make 5-year plan
German software giant SAP trims outlook on virus woes


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft