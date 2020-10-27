City Bank adopts Oracle Cloud Infrastructure





The migration is aimed at helping it improve operating efficiency and save costs, which will provide the bank with the space to invest in an improved customer/client experience.

Already, by moving just eight of its bespoke, back office on-premises applications to the cloud has reduced operating costs by 10 per cent and seen performance for its banking applications by 20 per cent.

To help achieve its vision of becoming 'a financial supermarket', the bank lays a strong emphasis on delivering value and convenience for its customers, and in optimizing its processes to enhance operational efficiency.

However, the management of its existing rigid, complex, and siloed legacy infrastructure was at odds with its desire to enhance its operational efficiency. As a result, the bank evaluated a phased move to a hybrid cloud architecture for its IT estate which comprised both third party and Oracle Applications.

"As one of the most digitally and technologically progressive private sector commercial banks in the country, we were keen on adopting the latest innovations in technology to devise a long-term strategic roadmap for our IT infrastructure," said Mohammed Anisur Rahman, Head of IT, The City Bank.

"After a competitive evaluation of vendors such as AWS and local solution providers, we selected Oracle Cloud for its price-performance benefits and provision of service level agreements for performance, management, and availability.

"Based on the success of the migration so far, we aim to move the rest of our database and application estate to leverage the integration capabilities afforded by utilizing Oracle's cloud and the extreme performance of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service.

"We are also keen to use the path the platform gives to access the advanced analytics capabilities afforded by Oracle Autonomous Database Warehouse and Oracle Analytics Cloud."

"Like many organizations, banks increasingly need a single source of truth about their customer base and real time information. By running their critical, high-volume, high-performance workloads securely on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, City Bank can now achieve this, as well as gain all the other benefits of public cloud," said Arshad Pervaiz Country Head, Technology & Cloud Platform Business, Oracle Bangladesh. "With the deployment of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, City Bank has been able to improve the reliability and availability of its digital banking platform, providing its customers with innovative products and excellent services."







































