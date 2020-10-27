Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Business

bKash launches incentives for new Add Money users

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

First time users of bKash Add Money service can avail 100 Taka cashback and 100 Taka coupon upon successful Add Money transaction of 1000 Taka or more from 15th October to 30th November, 2020.
The offer is applicable for both Bank to bKash and Card to bKash Add Money service.
Active bKash users need to perform the transaction through bKash app to get the cashback and coupon which will be delivered to their accounts on the next working day. Customer can avail the offer once during the campaign period.
Using the coupon, a customer can make payment at any Pizza Hut or KFC outlet and redeem100 Taka. However, minimum payment  amount should be 300 Taka to redeem the coupon and customer has to use itwithin 15 days after receiving the coupon.
bKash launched Add Money service last year which enabled users to bring money to their bKash account easily from their bank accounts and cards. This service benefited customers greatly during the lockdown as they were not being able to transact through bank counters.
Besides doing bank transactions from home, customers could also avail a wide range of other bKash services like mobile recharge, send money, make payment, pay bill, online shopping, etc.  that ensured contactless transaction while maintaining social distance.
Till now, 20 leading banks of the country have been included in the Add Money network of bKash. Customers can also add money to their bKash account from Visa and Mastercard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank starts giving loans to virus-hit CMSMEs
BANKING EVENTS
Reliance to push on with retail deal in battle with Amazon
Premier Leasing Securities re-elects Chairman
Emirates launches contactless airport experience at DXB
Israeli airline Arkia offers $149 fare for flights to Dubai from Jan 3
Chinese leaders focus on tech as they make 5-year plan
German software giant SAP trims outlook on virus woes


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft