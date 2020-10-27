bKash launches incentives for new Add Money users





The offer is applicable for both Bank to bKash and Card to bKash Add Money service.

Active bKash users need to perform the transaction through bKash app to get the cashback and coupon which will be delivered to their accounts on the next working day. Customer can avail the offer once during the campaign period.

Using the coupon, a customer can make payment at any Pizza Hut or KFC outlet and redeem100 Taka. However, minimum payment amount should be 300 Taka to redeem the coupon and customer has to use itwithin 15 days after receiving the coupon.

bKash launched Add Money service last year which enabled users to bring money to their bKash account easily from their bank accounts and cards. This service benefited customers greatly during the lockdown as they were not being able to transact through bank counters.

Besides doing bank transactions from home, customers could also avail a wide range of other bKash services like mobile recharge, send money, make payment, pay bill, online shopping, etc. that ensured contactless transaction while maintaining social distance.

Till now, 20 leading banks of the country have been included in the Add Money network of bKash. Customers can also add money to their bKash account from Visa and Mastercard.

































