Customs officials advised to ensure workplace safety





The aims of the response team will include implementation of health guidelines, keeping records of conditions of the stakeholders, distribution of personal protective equipment, selection of rooms for isolation and quarantine.

The team will also keep regular contact with the office of the Civil Surgeon and relevant doctors for helping indisposed officials and staff in virus test and treatment.

Experts also suggested some protective measures for the Chittagong Custom House, including restricting entry of unauthorised and redundant people in to the Custom House. Visitors must have some identity cards having QR Code options to secure entry into the Custom House.

These suggestions came at a webinar organized by the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) and Bangladesh Investment Climate Fund 2 (BICF2),, on Workplace Health Safety for Business Continuity amidst COVID-19 pandemic for Chattogram Custom House

BICF2, is being implemented by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank Group and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The purpose of BICF2, is to reduce poverty in Bangladesh by catalysing private sector investments and creating jobs through an integrated investment climate reform programme.

Nusrat Nahid, Private Sector Specialist, International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group; Health Specialist Dr. Mohammad Abul Hasnat; Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Md. Zafar Alam, Joint Secretary, Member, Chittagong Port Authority; Michchu Saha, 3rd Vice President, C&F Association; Amirul Islam Chaowdhury Mizan, Sr. Vice President, Bangladesh Freight Forwarder Association (BAFFA) spoke at the webinar among others.

Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO, BUILD delivered the welcome remarks of the workshop. She said that the Customs House Chattogram plays a crucial role in this international trade.

M. Fakhrul Alam, Commissioner, Custom House, Chattogram thanked the organizers and said that the Customs House, Chattogram has taken the relevant steps, including introducing a public address system, operating a quick response team to monitor the maintenance of the safety measures in the customs house, and so forth.







































