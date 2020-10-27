Govt to formulate wage structure for farm workers





Experts and various stakeholders have taken the initiative positively saying that it would be the first step towards formulation of a standard wage structure so far almost neglected for decades. The vacuum comes to the fore following the government's scrapping of Agricultural Labour (Minimum Wage) ordinance-1984 on October 13.

The labour and employment ministry made the recommendation about enacting new wage structure and fresh law. Labour ministry additional secretary (labour wing) Md Rezaul Haque told newsmen that the ordinance has been abolished because it has become obsolete. The ministry also took opinions from the agriculture and industries ministries before abolishing the ordinance.

He said policy makers were facing difficulty in addressing different issues being overlapped by various rules and regulation of the ordinance and labour law. The now defunct ordinance said the minimum rate of wages for agricultural labour per day must be 3.27 kilograms of rice or such amount of money equal to the price of that quantity of rice but labour law defined it at variance.

The ministry will now explore the ways through consultation with the Department of Labour and other stakeholders to form a minimum wage board for agricultural labour who work for wages on daily, monthly or yearly contract.

There are huge fluctuations in agriculture labourers' daily wage in absence of any legal framework as well as the situation in the ground. Also wages differ in labour deficit regions as against in areas where workers are abundant.

According to census on Agriculture and Rural Statistics-2018, published in May 2019, by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, a total of 2.44 crore people, about 52 per cent of total employment, were employed in agriculture. Of which, 72.92 lakh or 29.89 per cent were agricultural labours whose average wage was Tk 386 per day. Female workers average wage was around Tk 246.

Research Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue Khondaker Golam Moazzem said scrapping of the ordinance would facilitate the implementation of minimum wages and other rights of agricultural workers.

He said the decision will clear the way for formation of the minimum wage board for the agricultural sector recognizing it as a formal sector. It may be the first step towards institutionalization of the sector.

It will pave the way for agricultural workers to claim fair wages and other rights recognised for other formal sectors' workers, he said adding that both individuals and agro-based firms employing agricultural workers will benefit from the move.

He suggested minimum wage for the sector should be determined considering the productivity and availability of workers, types of products, prices and profits and living cost of workers at an area.

































