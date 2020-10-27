

Bangladesh Bank asks SEC to allow intermediaries to issue bonds

The central bank came up with the suggestion at a meeting with the BSEC functionaries held at the BB headquarters in the city. In the meeting, the capital market regulator on the other hand requested BB should extend liquidity support for the stock market.

BB governor Fazle Kabir presided over the meeting where BSEC chairman Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam and its commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, among others, attended.

In reply to the liquidity support request, BB officials said that they had already created an ample scope for about Tk 12,000 crore for investment in the stocks by the country's scheduled banks.

In February, each bank was allowed to form a Tk 200 crore fund for the stock market either with its own fund or the BB's fund that could be borrowed through REPO at the rate of 5 per cent.

The BB has recently lowered the REPO rate to 4.75 per cent. However, the banks have so far invested around Tk 600 crore from the fund, the BB officials said.

The BSEC team was also told that the central bank was motivating scheduled banks to avail of the scope for forming stock market fund as the banks' investments from the fund would not be included in their capital market exposure.

Now, it's upon the banks' jurisdiction whether they would avail the scope or not, the BB officials told the BSEC team in the meeting.

The BB officials in the meeting said there was also scope for improving liquidity situation if BSEC allow the market intermediaries to issue bonds by solving the longstanding problem related to negative equity issue of the entities.

As per the existing policy the BSEC, brokerage houses or merchant banks are not allowed to issue bonds. Besides, the central bank has also proposed that the BSEC bring some changes to the bond issuance regulations by ensuring protection of the general investors.

The BSEC on the other hand has proposed that the central bank allow banks to use the entire money of the special fund from banks' own portfolio. The BB said it might not be possible.

The BB rules on the special fund allow banks to invest up to 40 per cent of the special fund from their own portfolio. The central bank requested the BSEC to submit a comprehensive proposal on how money supply to the capital market could be further boosted.































