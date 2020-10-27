‘Durga Puja plays pivotal role for unity-harmony’

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University (DU) Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Monday said the Durga Puja plays an important role in creating unity and mutual harmony among the countrymen besides awakening humane, liberal and non-communal values.

"The festival is a festival of harmony. The destruction of evil spirits and the worship of truth and beauty are the main features of the autumn festival and the universal festival further awakens our humane, liberal and non-communal values," he said this after visiting university's Jagannath Hall Puja Mandaps here on Monday.

Akhtaruzzaman said the Durga Puja is not only a religious festival, but also a social one which has now turned into a universal festival for the whole human being, said a press release.