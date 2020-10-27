Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home City News

‘Durga Puja plays pivotal role for unity-harmony’

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
DU Correspondent

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University (DU) Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Monday said the Durga Puja plays an important role in creating unity and mutual harmony among the countrymen besides awakening humane, liberal and non-communal values.
"The festival is a festival of harmony. The destruction of evil spirits and the worship of truth and beauty are the main features of the autumn festival and the universal festival further awakens our humane, liberal and non-communal values," he said this after visiting university's Jagannath Hall Puja Mandaps here on Monday.
Akhtaruzzaman said the Durga Puja is not only a religious festival, but also a social one which has now turned into a universal festival for the whole human being, said a press release.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Durga Puja plays pivotal role for unity-harmony’
Floods destroy schools and dreams
DSHE DG, Barishal edn board chairman among 47 sued
Record foreign ships dock at Mongla Port
Dhaka aims at easing foreign concerns for companies exiting China
199 rural bridges built at TK 46cr in M’singh
Over 800 tourist spots identified in 8 divisions
Rajshahi Univ VC pleads for judicial probe


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft