Floods destroy schools and dreams





UNB has learnt that the buildings of as many as 13 schools in these five upazilas have been inundated with river bank erosion-induced flood water. While walls of many buildings have developed cracks, few have even collapsed.

The casualty, some 2,500 students of these schools, who now stare at an uncertain future.

"It's a double whammy for us. Due to the Covid pandemic, all schools across the country had to be shut. Now, the only school in our area is under water. I don't know how my ward will continue his studies," says Islam Uddin, a parent.

Like many students in the five upazilas, Ariful Islam and Aduri Akter often take a stroll to Mekhlirchar Khandarkarpara Government Primary School before returning home, perhaps just to revive their old memories. "We are in a state of shock as our school building too has collapsed," say Ariful, a grade III student, and Aduri Akter, a grade-IV student.

According to the District Primary Education Office, a number of primary school buildings at Juan Satra, Naya Dara, Kharija Latshala and Char Bazra in Ulipur upazila, Uttar Char Khauria, Montola and Dighalkandi in Chilmari upazila have been gone under river water due to frequent floods between June and September.

Many parents say there is no primary school in their areas now. "The only school in our area has gone under water. What will happen to our children," say parents Bhola Mia and Ashraf Hossain.

Mohammad Abdus Sabur, headmaster of Mekhlirchar Khandarkarpara Government Primary School, says, "I have contacted the education office and a new school building will be built after getting funds."

When contacted, Mohammad Shahidul Islam, the district education officer, said, "The government has taken an initiative to ensure that the learning of the students are in no way affected. Already Tk 3 lakh each under education head in emergency projects has been allocated to six schools and the remaining will be given financial aid soon."

The school buildings will be built in catchment areas after pooling in land from local residents, he said. -UNB























