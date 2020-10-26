Video
Lower court’s annual holidays reduced to 15 days this year

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court has decided to reduce annual holidays for the lower court (Civil) to15 days instead of 30 days for this year.
Usually, the civil court enjoys 30-day annual holidays from December 1 to 30 in every calendar year.
The Supreme Court administration announced the decision through a circular, signed by Registrar General Ali Akbar, and sent it to the media on Sunday.
The circular said following the decision of a full-court meeting on October 8, where all the judges of both the High Court and the Appellate Division were present, December 2 to December 15 yearly holidays for the civil court of the subordinate court had been cancelled. According to the calendar, there were scheduled holidays from December 1 to December 30 for the civil court in this year.




As per the decision of the full court, the civil court will enjoy its annual holidays from December 17 to 30 this year.
Earlier, on August 19, the Supreme Court had cancelled all its annual holidays for the year 2020.


